Bhopal News: District Court Issues Strict Reminder To BMC In Kolar Pipeline Recovery Case; Seeks Compliance Report By December 11

District Court Bhopal | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal district court, has issued a stern reminder to the Commissioner of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the city engineer (UIDSSMT Project) regarding non-compliance in Kolar’s water pipeline pending recovery case.

According to recent instructions, in the case of, M/s Group Four Engineers vs. M/s Tapi Prestressed Products Limited, the court had previously ordered officials to deduct and deposit Rs 1,26,70,498 from payments owed to the judgment debtor, Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd., into their Bank account of the decree holder, M/s Group Four Engineering.

Despite three prior letters, the court noted that no action or report has been submitted by the BMC. The reminder letter dated December 9, directs the officials to provide a compliance report by December 11. Failure to do so will require them to appear in person before the court and explain the delay.

Fifth Civil Judge (Senior Division) Megha Agarwal emphasized that continued non-compliance would not be tolerated and warned of further action if orders are not immediately executed.