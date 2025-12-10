 Bhopal News: District Court Issues Strict Reminder To BMC In Kolar Pipeline Recovery Case; Seeks Compliance Report By December 11
Bhopal News: District Court Issues Strict Reminder To BMC In Kolar Pipeline Recovery Case; Seeks Compliance Report By December 11

District Court Bhopal | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal district court, has issued a stern reminder to the Commissioner of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the city engineer (UIDSSMT Project) regarding non-compliance in Kolar’s water pipeline pending recovery case.

According to recent instructions, in the case of, M/s Group Four Engineers vs. M/s Tapi Prestressed Products Limited, the court had previously ordered officials to deduct and deposit Rs 1,26,70,498 from payments owed to the judgment debtor, Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd., into their Bank account of the decree holder, M/s Group Four Engineering.

