 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Strict Checks To Prevent Sewage Mixing With Potable Water; State Plans To Accomplish Jal Jeevan Mission Target Before Deadline
The Centre has fixed December 2028 as the deadline for the completion of projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, but Madhya Pradesh will set an example at the national level by achieving the target by March 2027, Yadav said while reviewing the performance of the Public Health Engineering Department here on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:24 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed officials to prepare an effective action plan to ensure that sewage water does not contaminate drinking water sources.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a list of tubewells that used to yield water throughout the year and identify people who were willing to share water from their tubewells for public supply.

Officials have also been asked to compile a report on villages that have been facing water scarcity for the past ten years and ensure regular supply in those areas.

Principal Secretary (PHE) P Narhari informed the CM that Nal Jal connections have been provided to more than 80 lakh rural families in the state, and the mission has achieved 72.54% of its target. In the financial year 2025 26, around 5.5 lakh connections have been provided so far.

