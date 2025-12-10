MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Directs Increase In Highway Density In Metropolitan Areas | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a move to improve the mobility infrastructure of the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed officials to increase the density of highways in metropolitan areas and adjoining regions.

The CM asked the department to develop a proposal based on the vision document to bring the state's highway density closer to the national average.

He stressed that the proposal should provide adequate space to incorporate local demands and suggestions. The Chief Minister was reviewing the performance of the Public Works Department at Mantralaya on Wednesday. He added that the infrastructure proposal should be conceptualised in a manner that ensures urban, rural and industrial areas receive full benefits.

Yadav further said that Jabalpur and Gwalior will soon be declared metropolitan areas. The Chief Minister underlined that the additional chief secretary should fix an action plan according to the integrated development of the areas.

The CM said that the PWD should be mandatorily included in the integrated policy for urban development. While developing infrastructure, environmental factors and Vastu Vigyan should also be incorporated to ensure the best possible use of natural light and air.

Stating that expressways are the need of the hour, the Chief Minister said the proposal should include adequate flyovers, underpasses and service lanes. He added that the needs of rural areas must also be duly considered.

The Chief Minister was informed that works for Simhastha 2028 are being carried out within the stipulated time frame.

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh said that in the Lok Path app, distances to farther places, alternate routes, tourism points and black spots would be mapped.

PWD next three years plan

Under state financed expressway model, high-speed corridors such as Ujjain-Indore, Indore-Ujjain and Bhopal eastern bypass will be developed.

A sum of Rs 12,000 crores will be spent on 52 main routes for Ujjain Simhastha ensuring connectivity between religious tourism destinations.

A wide network of 6-lane and 4-lane will be developed in state.

Target has been set for 100% use of solar energy in departmental buildings to cut electricity cost.

GIS-based road master plan will be implemented.