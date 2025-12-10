MP News: Man Shoots Brother & Nephew Over Land Dispute In Morena; 1 Dead, Other Critical

MP News: Man Shoots Brother & Nephew Over Land Dispute In Morena; Nephew Dead, Brother Critical | Representational photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A land dispute within a family turned deadly in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district after a man shot his nephew dead and left his brother critical, as reported on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the nephew died on the spot and the brother is in a critical situation.

According to information, the incident took place in Banda village under Nurabad police station on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Dasrath Gurjar and his brother Bala Gurjar had been fighting over the division of family land for a long time.

FIR registered

On Wednesday, Dasrath was returning to the village with his son Omprakash Gurjar on a bike from Tekri Chauraha.

As they reached near Santa Ki Tiwari, Bala and six of his associates - who were reportedly lying in wait - surrounded them and opened indiscriminate fire.

Omprakash was shot and died on the spot. Dasrath received a bullet injury to his hand and was referred to the district hospital for treatment.

Police say Bala, along with his father and other brothers, had planned the attack in advance. After firing, all the accused fled the scene. The incident has created tension in the village.

Additional SP Surendra Pratap Singh confirmed that the accused and victims belong to the same family. Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder against seven named accused and launched a search operation.

