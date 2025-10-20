 MP News: Missing 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found 150 Km Away From Jabalpur; Suicide Note Recovered, Family Suspects Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeMadhya-pradeshMP News: Missing 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found 150 Km Away From Jabalpur; Suicide Note Recovered, Family Suspects Murder

MP News: Missing 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found 150 Km Away From Jabalpur; Suicide Note Recovered, Family Suspects Murder

On Sunday night, police discovered her body near Gadarwara, along with her bag, mobile phone, and a handwritten note. The note read: “Everyone was troubled because of me. I am leaving now, I will never return. Everyone should be happy.”

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Missing 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found 150 Km Away From Jabalpur; Suicide Note Recovered, Family Suspects Murder | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl who went missing from Jabalpur, was found dead late Sunday night on railway tracks in Narsinghpur district, about 150 km away from where she went missing.

Missing from Coaching, Found on Tracks

Harshita,who stayed with her aunt in Shrinath Ki Talaiya area of Jabalpur, left for her coaching class at 5 pm on Saturday but never reached the center. When her brother arrived at 7:30 pm to pick her up, she was not found.

The family filed a missing complaint at Lardganj police station the same evening.

FPJ Shorts
Cambodian PM Hun Manet Inaugurates $2.3 Billion Techo International Airport, Country’s Largest Ever
Cambodian PM Hun Manet Inaugurates $2.3 Billion Techo International Airport, Country’s Largest Ever
New Delhi: 6 JNU Students, Including Union Leaders, Booked After Clash With Police
New Delhi: 6 JNU Students, Including Union Leaders, Booked After Clash With Police
Mumbai's CSMI Airport Dazzles With Glamorous Lights On Diwali Eve | Watch Video
Mumbai's CSMI Airport Dazzles With Glamorous Lights On Diwali Eve | Watch Video
Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Travelling To India For Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Two clash Against FC Goa?
Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Travelling To India For Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Two clash Against FC Goa?

On Sunday night, police discovered her body near Gadarwara, along with her bag, mobile phone, and a handwritten note.

The note read: “Everyone was troubled because of me. I am leaving now, I will never return. Everyone should be happy.”

Read Also
Centre Seeks Data From States On Penalised Contractors & Inspection Agencies Under Jal Jeevan...
article-image

Family rejects suicide angle

Police identified Harshita through video verification with her family. After conducting the Panchnama, her body was sent for post-mortem. While police are probing suicide and murder angles, Harshita’s family insists she was murdered. They claim the suicide note was forced as injury marks were seenon her body.

The family also accused the Lardganj police of negligence, they said that despite reporting her disappearance on Saturday evening, their complaint was not taken seriously, timely action could have saved her life.

Harshita’s last rites will be performed Monday in her native village, Gosalpur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Missing 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found 150 Km Away From Jabalpur; Suicide Note Recovered,...

MP News: Missing 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found 150 Km Away From Jabalpur; Suicide Note Recovered,...

Indore News: City's MY Hospital To Get 1,700 Beds Under Revised Hi-Tech Plan

Indore News: City's MY Hospital To Get 1,700 Beds Under Revised Hi-Tech Plan

MP News: Firecracker Experiment Turns Tragic In Shivpuri, 2 Suffer Severe Burns

MP News: Firecracker Experiment Turns Tragic In Shivpuri, 2 Suffer Severe Burns

MP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra...

MP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Updates: Clear Weather On Diwali, Light Rain To Occur In The State From...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Updates: Clear Weather On Diwali, Light Rain To Occur In The State From...