MP News: Missing 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found 150 Km Away From Jabalpur; Suicide Note Recovered, Family Suspects Murder | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl who went missing from Jabalpur, was found dead late Sunday night on railway tracks in Narsinghpur district, about 150 km away from where she went missing.

Missing from Coaching, Found on Tracks

Harshita,who stayed with her aunt in Shrinath Ki Talaiya area of Jabalpur, left for her coaching class at 5 pm on Saturday but never reached the center. When her brother arrived at 7:30 pm to pick her up, she was not found.

The family filed a missing complaint at Lardganj police station the same evening.

On Sunday night, police discovered her body near Gadarwara, along with her bag, mobile phone, and a handwritten note.

The note read: “Everyone was troubled because of me. I am leaving now, I will never return. Everyone should be happy.”

Family rejects suicide angle

Police identified Harshita through video verification with her family. After conducting the Panchnama, her body was sent for post-mortem. While police are probing suicide and murder angles, Harshita’s family insists she was murdered. They claim the suicide note was forced as injury marks were seenon her body.

The family also accused the Lardganj police of negligence, they said that despite reporting her disappearance on Saturday evening, their complaint was not taken seriously, timely action could have saved her life.

Harshita’s last rites will be performed Monday in her native village, Gosalpur.