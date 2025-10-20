Madhya Pradesh Weather Updates: Clear Weather On Diwali, Light Rain To Occur In The State From October 21 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will experience clear skies and sunshine on Diwali, with no rain alerts issued by the Meteorological Department.

However, from October 21, a spell of light rain and thunderstorms is expected in the southern parts of the state which will last for 3 days.

According to meteorologists, cyclonic circulation is becoming active in the southeast Bay of Bengal. Its impact may be seen in the state, with light showers forecast in Indore, Jabalpur, and Shahdol divisions.

Districts likely to receive rain include Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Seoni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat.

Rise in Temperature, Cold Ahead

Currently, a rise in night temperature has been observed, with most cities recording above 20°C.

Rewa, Umaria and Chhatarpur are cooler, at 17°C. Day temperatures in Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior and Khajuraho are between 33–34°C.

The upcoming winter is expected to be the most severe since 2010, lasting until February, with above-normal rainfall due to active western disturbances and possible La Niña conditions.

Monsoon Wrap-Up

The monsoon which was active from June 16 to October 13, brought 15% above-normal rainfall. While 30 districts recorded excessive rains, Shajapur reported a deficit with only 81% of quota.

Overall, the state saw an ending to the season, ensuring good water reserves for irrigation and drinking.