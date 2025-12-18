MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Social Media Risks, Prioritises Women Safety |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday warned that social media, while a powerful tool, has also become a major threat to society. Speaking to police officials at the Director General of Police–Inspector General of Police Conference 2025, he stressed that misuse of social media has amplified spread of rumours, crime and misinformation, and must be tackled proactively.

The CM urged police to act swiftly against misleading or provocative content. “Public expectation of prompt police assistance has increased. Officers must be technologically equipped to provide immediate help to victims,” he said.

Women’s safety remains a top priority. “Special surveillance, regular patrols and swift action must be ensured in areas where crimes against women are more likely,” he said.

Road safety also received attention. The CM asked police to combine awareness campaigns with technology and develop strategies targeting accident-prone areas and black spots.

During the meeting, Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana presented directives from the All India Conference of DGPs and IGPs held in Raipur on the theme “Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions,” chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM instructed officials to implement these guidelines.

Mobile forensic vans flagged off

CM Yadav flagged off 14 mobile forensic vans at police headquarters to strengthen crime scene investigation, evidence collection and scientific analysis. MP police will receive a total of 57 vans at a cost of Rs 36.94 crore, fully funded by the central government.

Police recruitment board soon

Talking to media, the CM said the police recruitment board is on the anvil and will be established shortly. He also said that Naxal problem has been resolved in the state, allowing the government to focus on developing deprived areas.