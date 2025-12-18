MP News: 'Those Who Took Salaries From Urban Bodies On Fake Papers Identified,' Says Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bhopal News: Those Who Took Salaries From Urban Bodies On Fake Papers Identified; Kailash Vijayvargiya | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Urban Development Department Kailash Vijayvargiya has said the department prepared an app for e-attendance. A large number of people taking salaries on fake documents from urban bodies were identified through the app, he said.

Vijayvargiya made the statements at a press conference in Bhopal on Thursday. He said action would be taken against those who had been involved in the case.

The department has prepared the master plans for Bhopal and Indore and held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, he said. A meeting will be held with the Chief Minister for his approval for the master plans, and once he puts his signature, the plans will be published.

The Urban Development Department has prepared a future action plan. In this plan, the work on the green city will begin together with the work on the clean city, he said.

The work is underway to develop an ease of living city along with ease of doing business, he said, adding that economic growth centres are also being set up.

As part of the plan, the places will be identified to run all activities in cities, the minister said. Work is also underway to develop the TDR market, and once the TDR market does well, it will help the cities progress, he said.

Unfortunately, 70% of urban bodies are dependent on the government, he said, adding that he has told the urban bodies to be self-reliant and generate funds on their own.

According to Vijayvargiya, he also told the urban bodies to spend the government funds only on the development work and advised them to use solar power. The department is installing a 220 MW floating solar plant in Birsinghpur Pali to connect all urban bodies with solar light.

He further said all vehicles of the urban bodies had been converted into electric vehicles to check pollution, and the department is also preparing a fire act.