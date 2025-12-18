MP News: Government Paid ₹207 Crore To 8,000 MBBS Students In 1 Year, Says CM Mohan yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government has provided Rs 207 crore to 8,000 medical students in one year, enabling them to focus wholeheartedly on enhancing their skills without worrying about fees. Doctors serving tribal areas were honoured at the ArogyaSevaSankalp Conference held on Thursday.

Yadav said that soon every district will have a medical college. The foundation stone for four medical colleges under the PPP model will be laid on December 23. “Our endeavor is that all children of the state become responsible citizens. Young doctors should come forward to serve society and become true guardians of democracy. Together, we must build a strong and healthy nation,” he said.

Highlighting the role of traditional medicine, the CM said, “Ayurveda is a system that can diagnose diseases simply by checking the pulse. Nature always takes care of living beings. Wherever a disease originates, a remedy exists in medicinal plants within 20 to 25 kilometers.” Eight new Ayurvedic medical colleges will also be opened soon.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said the government is emphasising new medical colleges to improve healthcare and prioritising tribal areas. Students serving rural regions will receive a 10 percent incentive in postgraduate entrance exams. Moreover, 348 Community Health Centers (CHCs) will be upgraded to First Referral Units (FRUs) to address doctor shortages in rural and tribal-dominated districts.