MP News: New Promotion Policy; No Provision Of Exclusion Of Creamy Layer, Petitioners Have No Locus Standi, Government Informed High Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government informed the Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday that there was no provision of exclusion of the creamy layer in its new promotion policy.

The Mohan Yadav-led government’s new promotion policy has been on hold due to legal challenges over implementing the creamy layer principle for SC/ST/OBC reservations in promotions. Petitioners have argued that the state lacks data to justify the policy and have demanded clarity on identifying the creamy layer.

During the hearing of a petition filed by Samanya Pichra Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SAPAKS) against the proposed promotion rules, the state government stated that the petitioners as well as interveners have nothing to do with the benefit of the new policy, however the argument was overruled.

Advocate Anmol Shrivastava, appearing on behalf of SAPAKS, said, “Senior Advocate CS Vaidyanathan, who appeared for the government in HC, said that there is no need for exclusion of the creamy layer in the new promotion policy. Even petitioners as well as interveners do not have any locus standi in the matter.

But HC overruled this point of state government. Even Advocate General Prashant Singh stressed this point stating that intervener has nothing to do with the benefits of the new promotion policy. But even his stand has been ruled out. The state government’s argument is over and now it will be turn for Anusuchit Jati &Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJJAKS) to argue in HC.