Bhopal News: Metro To Operate At 75-Minute Intervals On Priority Corridor | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Metro has released its operational schedule on Thursday for services on the priority corridor, under which metro trains will run at an interval of 75 minutes between AIIMS and Subhash Nagar Metro stations.

The metro service will operate from Platform Number 1 at all stations along this corridor. According to the schedule issued by the metro management, each metro train will take 25 minutes to complete the journey between AIIMS Metro Station and Subhash Nagar Metro Station.

The service is aimed at providing smooth and regulated connectivity during the initial phase of operations. Each station has a standing passenger capacity of up to 500 commuters.

From AIIMS:

As per the timetable, the first metro train will depart from AIIMS Metro Station at 9:00 am and reach Subhash Nagar Metro Station at 9:25 am. The last service from AIIMS will leave at 7:00 pm, arriving at Subhash Nagar at 7:25 pm.

From Subhash Nagar

From the Subhash Nagar end, the first metro train will depart at 9:40 am and reach AIIMS Metro Station at 10:05 am. The final train from Subhash Nagar is scheduled to leave at 6:25 pm and arrive at AIIMS at 6:50 pm.

Entry and exits at stations

At AIIMS Metro Station, passengers can enter and exit through Gates 1 and 3. At Rani Kamalapati Metro Station, entry will be allowed through Gate 2, while exits will be through Gates 1 and 3. At Subhash Nagar Metro Station, both entry and exit will be facilitated through Gate 3, located opposite the underpass, and Gate 4, situated opposite the metro depot gate.