 Bhopal News: Truck Carrying ‘Banned Meat’ Intercepted By Hindu Groups, 1 Held
Chandrashekhar Tiwari, president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, alleged that they had received information about cow meat being illegally transported from Bhopal to other states. Acting on the tip-off, the activists reportedly stopped a truck bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Hindu groups intercepted a truck near Police Headquarters late Thursday night in Bhopal and alleged that it was carrying banned cow meat. The activists tried to vandalize the truck but were stopped by Jahanagirabad police which reached the spot shortly after. 

According to police, the truck driver managed to flee but his assistant was detained. 

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jahangirabad, Bittu Sharma said the police received information from Hindu groups about the suspected transportation of banned meat. “A person identified as Naved, has been taken into custody. The seized meat has been sent to the State Veterinary Laboratory for examination. We will be able to confirm whether the meat was of a banned animal only after we receive the laboratory report,” she said.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, alleged that they had received information about cow meat being illegally transported from Bhopal to other states. Acting on the tip-off, the activists reportedly stopped a truck bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number.

Tiwari claimed that during inspection, packets of meat were found inside the truck complete with QR codes and other tags. After weighing, the total quantity was estimated to be around 25 tonne, he added.

Links to Agra firm: Sources

Sources said that the seized meat was reportedly linked to an Agra-based company involved in meat export. The company allegedly operates slaughterhouses and has valid licences required. Sources also said that the firm has a nationwide network.

