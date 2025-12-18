 MP News: GST Dept Conducts Search At Chhatarpur's Titan Iron Scrap Firm On Charges Of Bogus Input Tax Credit
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
MP News: AEB GST Conducts Search At Titan Iron Scrap Firm In Chhatarpur, Action Continues For Over 24 Hours | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Anti-Evasion Bureau (AEB) of the GST department has carried out a search at Titan Iron Scrap, located on Nowgong Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur.

The operation has been continuing for more than 24 hours. The search is being conducted on the charges of availing bogus input tax credit.

The firm is owned by Afzal Khan. However, officials found that a different name, ‘Zubed,’ is written on the firm’s signboard, which has raised questions during the search.

According to information, the action is being conducted under the supervision of Joint Commissioner Rakesh Shalbi of AEB Satna. A 12-member team led by State Tax Officer Shailendra Pandey is carrying out the search and investigation.

article-image

The team includes Assistant Commissioners Vivek Dubey and Naveen Dubey, State Tax Officers Somesh Shrivastava and Shivkumar Gupta, Tax Inspectors Anil Wanafar, Aseem Mishra, Manish Sharma, and Assistant Commissioner Suresh Sakat from the Chhatarpur circle. The search is being conducted jointly by the GST department.

Speaking on the matter, team head Shailendra Pandey said that the search is being conducted under Section 67(2) of the Madhya Pradesh GST Act, 2017. He said there were complaints that the firm was availing bogus Input Tax Credit (ITC) by using bills without actual movement of goods.

“At present, the search is ongoing. Time has been given to the firm to submit documents through their lawyer or chartered accountant. Based on the documents provided, the investigation is being carried out,” Pandey said.

He added that the search and verification process is still underway, and the final decision on tax liability will be taken after the investigation is completed.

