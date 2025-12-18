MP News: State Government Reveals 3-Year Budget Plan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has revealed its next three-year budget. Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda informed media on Thursday, marking the completion of two years of the government.

He said, “We have introduced a rolling budget system in the state. For 2025-26, budget is Rs 4.21 lakh crore. Similarly, we have prepared a blueprint for 2026-27 and 2027-28 financial years. Tentative budget for 2026-27 is Rs 4.67 lakh crore and Rs 5.10 lakh crore for 2027-28. Rs 5.55 lakh crore is planned for 2028-29 and Rs 6.12 lakh crore for 2029-30 financial year.”

He said, The government has taken loans for strengthening infrastructure, road construction, and irrigation. There has been no default, and interest is being paid on time.”

On state debt over the last two years, he said, As per the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act, which sets limits for state government borrowing through a fiscal deficit target of around 3 percent of GSDP, last year the limit was Rs 45 lakh crore and this year it is Rs 51 lakh crore.

Responding to questions on lagging revenue collection, he said, There are still four months to go in 2025-26 FY. While state is behind for now, it is expected to recover by the end of the financial year.

He said, “We have introduced cyber treasury integrating commercial tax, registry, e-court, excise, mining, forest and land revenue departments for revenue collection. To ease payments, facilities include net banking, debit and credit cards, UPI, and POS. Besides, 11 agency banks and two payment aggregators have been integrated.