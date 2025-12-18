Bhopal News: Metro Will Operate From 9 AM To 7 PM, With Fares Starting At ₹20 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Metro will begin commercial operations for the public from December 21, operating daily between 9 AM and 7 PM on the priority corridor. The announcement was made by S. Krishna Chaitanya, Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL).

While addressing a press conference on Thursday at Subahs Nagar metro depot’s office MD Chaitanya said that the metro will be formally inaugurated on December 20 at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall) by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. However, passenger services will commence a day later for city residents.

Initially, metro services will run on the 7.4-kilometer priority corridor of the Orange Line, which includes a total of eight stations between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS Metro Station stretches. As per the approved fare structure, the minimum fare for travel up to one station has been fixed at Rs 20. Passengers travelling three to five stations will be charged Rs 30, while the end-to-end fare from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS Metro Station will be Rs 40.

The metro trains will operate at a maximum speed of 40 kilometres per hour. At present, passengers will need to purchase tickets from counter, as online ticketing facilities are not yet available.

Max Fare Rs 70

MD Chaitanya has clarified that there will be no free travel facility during the first week of operations. Once the entire Orange Line becomes operational, the maximum fare is expected to be capped at Rs 70.

17 Trips Daily

In terms of operations, a total of 17 trips will be made daily. Nine trains will operate from AIIMS Metro Station, while eight trains will run between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS. Each three-coach metro train will be capable of carrying approximately 350 passengers per coach.

Mulling over driverless operations

Looking ahead, the metro authorities are planning to introduce driverless operations in the future. For now, however, the trains will be operated by trained drivers. The MD also acknowledged that the construction of the priority corridor, which was initially scheduled for completion by July 2025, has been delayed by around six months.

Bhopal metro lags in parking facilities

Regarding parking facilities, Chaitanya said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) did not include provisions for parking at metro stations in Bhopal or Indore. Nevertheless, space has been identified near Bhopal Metro Station to accommodate parking for 15 to 20 four-wheelers and 30 to 35 two-wheelers, with work on this arrangement expected to be completed soon.