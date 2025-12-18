MP News: 'Caste-Based Mindset Needed,' Says IAS Officer Meenakshi Singh--VIDEO

MP News: 'Caste-Based Mindset Needed,' Says IAS Officer Meenakshi Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of another IAS officer, Meenakshi Singh, making a controversial statement went viral after IAS officer Santosh Verma’s video kicked up dust across the state.

At a function organised by the Anusuchit Jati Jannati Karmachari Sangh (AJJAKS), Singh said people should have a caste-based mindset.

Having a caste identity and caste-based sentiments is the need of the hour, she said, adding that the people belonging to the upper caste favour people on the grounds of their surnames.

‘‘So, we, too, should go to the people of our caste,’’ Singh says in the video.

She said whenever she had been posted in districts, the people belonging to the SC/ST category avoided meeting her, thinking that she was an officer.

'But we have to tell our people that we belong to the SC/ST category. We should search for our people and help them,’’ Singh says in the video.

In the video, she further said, ‘‘So, the AJJAKS must go to our people.’’

The video of Verma in which he made objectionable remarks on the Brahmin girls had gone viral before Singh’s video.