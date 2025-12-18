 Tiger Activity Surges In Indore Forest Division During AITE 2026 Survey
Among the ranges, Choral recorded the highest activity with 18 signs across 33 beats, followed by Mhow with 2 signs in 20 beats, and Indore with 1 sign in 26 beats. The findings indicate active tiger movement across the landscape and a greater likelihood of long-term habitation than in previous surveys.

Indore: 20 tiger signs, recorded on just the first day of the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2026 in the Indore Forest Division, show a clear increase in tiger activity compared to the 10 signs recorded across the entire 2022 survey. This suggests that tigers are now moving through these forests more consistently, leaving stronger and more reliable evidence of their presence.

DFO Pradeep Mishra said, “Compared to earlier surveys, the tiger presence recorded this year is stronger and more verifiable. Camera traps, field surveys, and scientific monitoring are being conducted meticulously to ensure accurate data and forest protection.”

Earlier sightings had hinted at tiger presence, such as a male tiger captured on camera near Malendi village in Mhow tehsil, but the current survey signs suggest the forests are being used more regularly, rather than just being visited by strays. Mhow Deputy Ranger Pawan Joshi added, “The tiger near Malendi is about four years old. We are investigating its origin, as it is not native to Mhow forests.”

The AITE 2026, coordinated by the NTCA and WII, aims to assess tiger populations, prey density, and forest health across Madhya Pradesh. Indore’s 700 sq km of forest have been divided into 2-square-kilometre grids to ensure comprehensive camera-trap and field survey coverage.

Madhya Pradesh’s tiger population has grown from 526 in 2018 to 785 in 2022, with 237 tigers outside protected areas, highlighting improving forest connectivity. The stronger tiger signs in Indore reinforce the importance of monitoring habitats beyond official reserves.

The AITE 2026 results, expected by July 2026, will guide future conservation strategies and strengthen human-tiger coexistence across the state.

