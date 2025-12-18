 PM Modi Meets Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Holds Talks At Al Baraka Palace - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPM Modi Meets Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Holds Talks At Al Baraka Palace - Video

PM Modi Meets Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Holds Talks At Al Baraka Palace - Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat, highlighting education, space, AI and digital cooperation as key pillars of India-Oman ties. Marking 50 years of Indian education in Oman, he addressed the diaspora and business forum, emphasising reforms, CEPA, and the visit’s role in strengthening the strategic partnership.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Meets Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Holds Talks At Al Baraka Palace - Video | X @DDNewslive

Muscat [Oman]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by the Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at Al Baraka Palace on Thursday, where the two leaders held discussions.

PM Modi attended Modi on Thursday highlighted the growing role of education and space cooperation in deepening India-Oman relations, marking the 50th anniversary of Indian education in Oman as a "major milestone" in both countries' relations.

Read Also
On Camera: Speeding Car Crashes Into California Hardware Store, Bursts Into Flames; Woman Driver...
article-image

Prime Minister affirmed that the India-Oman partnership was making itself future-ready through AI collaboration, digital learning, innovation partnership, and entrepreneurship exchange. He called upon the youth to dream big, learn deeply, and innovate boldly, so that they can contribute meaningfully to humanity.

The interaction was attended by a large gathering of the Indian community in Muscat, including more than 700 students from various Indian schools. This year is significant as Indian schools in Oman mark 50 years since their establishment in the country.

FPJ Shorts
New Delhi: Record 2.28 Lakh Students Appear For DU's Winter Exams Across Dual Sessions
New Delhi: Record 2.28 Lakh Students Appear For DU's Winter Exams Across Dual Sessions
Navi Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 21 Lakh, Nigerian National Arrested
Navi Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 21 Lakh, Nigerian National Arrested
Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player
Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player
Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai
Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the India-Oman Business Forum, highlighting the several reforms which India has initiated in the last 11 years that have made it one of the most competitive markets in the world.

Read Also
'Time Hai Yeh Maafi Maang Le...': Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Threatens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For...
article-image

On The Importance Of CEPA

Highlighting the importance of CEPA, he emphasised that it would provide new confidence in the partnership.PM Modi expressed confidence in the Summit, saying it would give the India-Oman partnership new direction and momentum and help it soar to greater heights.

"Over the past 11 years, India has not just changed policies, India has changed its economic DNA." He highlighted several initiatives, such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and GST, which have made significant strides in the country's development.

"GST transformed the whole of India into one integrated, unified market. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code brought financial discipline... it promoted transparency... and this strengthened investor confidence," he said.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Lists Administration's Successes On Immigration & Ending Wars In Year-End...
article-image

PM Modi reached Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday, on a two-day visit in the last leg of his three-nation tour. He arrived in Oman after completing his successful visits to Jordan and Ethiopia.

Marking the importance of the visit, the Prime Minister was welcomed at Muscat airport by Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, and was accorded a guard of honour, reflecting the significance attached to the visit by the Omani side.PM Modi lauded the enthusiasm of Indians in Oman, saying it reflected the people-to-people ties between both nations.

The two-day visit is taking place at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and is expected to focus on strengthening the Strategic Partnership.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests Of India's...

European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests Of India's...

Belgium's Court Of Cassation Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Upholds Extradition To India

Belgium's Court Of Cassation Rejects Mehul Choksi's Appeal, Upholds Extradition To India

'Major Milestone In Our Relations': PM Modi Hails 50 Years Of Indian Education In Oman, Highlights...

'Major Milestone In Our Relations': PM Modi Hails 50 Years Of Indian Education In Oman, Highlights...

PM Modi Meets Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Holds Talks At Al Baraka Palace - Video

PM Modi Meets Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Holds Talks At Al Baraka Palace - Video

US Announces Over $10 Billion Arms Sales Package To Taiwan

US Announces Over $10 Billion Arms Sales Package To Taiwan