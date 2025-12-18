PM Modi Meets Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Holds Talks At Al Baraka Palace - Video

PM Modi Meets Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Holds Talks At Al Baraka Palace - Video | X @DDNewslive

Muscat [Oman]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by the Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at Al Baraka Palace on Thursday, where the two leaders held discussions.

PM Modi attended Modi on Thursday highlighted the growing role of education and space cooperation in deepening India-Oman relations, marking the 50th anniversary of Indian education in Oman as a "major milestone" in both countries' relations.

Prime Minister affirmed that the India-Oman partnership was making itself future-ready through AI collaboration, digital learning, innovation partnership, and entrepreneurship exchange. He called upon the youth to dream big, learn deeply, and innovate boldly, so that they can contribute meaningfully to humanity.

The interaction was attended by a large gathering of the Indian community in Muscat, including more than 700 students from various Indian schools. This year is significant as Indian schools in Oman mark 50 years since their establishment in the country.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the India-Oman Business Forum, highlighting the several reforms which India has initiated in the last 11 years that have made it one of the most competitive markets in the world.

On The Importance Of CEPA

Highlighting the importance of CEPA, he emphasised that it would provide new confidence in the partnership.PM Modi expressed confidence in the Summit, saying it would give the India-Oman partnership new direction and momentum and help it soar to greater heights.

"Over the past 11 years, India has not just changed policies, India has changed its economic DNA." He highlighted several initiatives, such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and GST, which have made significant strides in the country's development.

"GST transformed the whole of India into one integrated, unified market. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code brought financial discipline... it promoted transparency... and this strengthened investor confidence," he said.

PM Modi reached Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday, on a two-day visit in the last leg of his three-nation tour. He arrived in Oman after completing his successful visits to Jordan and Ethiopia.

Marking the importance of the visit, the Prime Minister was welcomed at Muscat airport by Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, and was accorded a guard of honour, reflecting the significance attached to the visit by the Omani side.PM Modi lauded the enthusiasm of Indians in Oman, saying it reflected the people-to-people ties between both nations.

The two-day visit is taking place at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and is expected to focus on strengthening the Strategic Partnership.

