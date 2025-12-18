US President Donald Trump Lists Administration's Successes On Immigration & Ending Wars In Year-End Address To Nation – Video

US President Donald Trump | X @WhiteHouse

New York: US President Donald Trump touted his administration's successes on immigration and in ending eight wars as he listed the various accomplishments of his second term in the White House in a year-end address to the nation.

"Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I'm fixing it," Trump said as he began his 19-minute special prime time address to the nation on Wednesday.

Trump listed his administration's achievements since he took office for a second term in January this year, including securing the border, "reverse migration", bringing prices down, ending conflicts, using tariffs to bring billions of dollars into the country, enabling job creation and cracking down on immigration.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

"I've restored American strength, settled eight wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat and ended the war in Gaza, bringing for the first time in 3,000 years peace to the Middle East, and secured the release of the hostages, both living and dead," Trump said.

While Trump did not name the conflicts, he has throughout the year repeated his claim innumerable times that he ended wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, as well as Rwanda and the Congo.

He also touted his administration's success in dealing with migrants coming into the country from around the world, taking up American jobs and driving up housing costs.

Trump said that a major factor in driving up housing costs was the "colossal border invasion".

"We have never been invaded. This is the worst thing that frankly, in my opinion, the worst thing that the Biden administration did to our country is the invasion at the border," he said.

Trump said the Biden administration and its allies in Congress brought in "millions and millions" of migrants and gave them taxpayer-funded housing, while the rent and housing costs for Americans skyrocketed. He claimed that over 60 per cent of growth in the rental market came from foreign migrants.

"At the same time, illegal aliens stole American jobs and flooded emergency rooms, getting free health care and education paid for by you, the American taxpayer," Trump said.

He claimed that for the first time in 50 years, the US is now seeing "reverse migration, as migrants go back home, leaving more housing and more jobs for Americans." In the year before his election, all net creation of jobs was going to foreign migrants. "Since I took office, 100 per cent of all net job creation has gone to American-born citizens. Hundred per cent," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)