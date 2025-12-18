'Time Hai Yeh Maafi Maang Le...': Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Threatens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Muslim Woman's Hijab At Event In Patna | Video

Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Threatens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Muslim Woman's Hijab At Event In Patna | X

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar reportedly received a threat from Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti days after the Bihar Chief Minister pulled down a Muslim woman’s hijab during a government event in Patna. A purported video of Bhatti is going viral on social media, in which he could be heard threatening Kumar and seeking an apology from him.

In the purported video, Bhatti could be heard saying, "You must have seen what that guy [Nitish Kumar] in Bihar did with a Muslim girl... Iske pass time hai yeh maafi maang le (He has time to apologise to the woman). It will be good for him. Later, you will blame me; do not blame me if anything happens."

The Bihar Police has taken cognisance of the video and started an investigation into the matter.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday (December 15) during an official function where Kumar was distributing certificates to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) doctors. In the footage, Nitish Kumar could be seen pulling down the woman's hijab himself.

Opposition's Reaction On The Incident:

After the video went viral, Opposition leaders started criticising him over the incident.

Hitting out at the Bihar Chief Minister, the Congress called him "shameless". "This is Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Look at his shamelessness, a female doctor had come to collect her appointment letter, and Nitish Kumar pulled off her hijab," the grand old party said in its X post on Monday.

ये बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार हैं।



इनकी बेशर्मी देखिए- एक महिला डॉक्टर जब अपना नियुक्ति पत्र लेने आई तो नीतीश कुमार ने उनका हिजाब खींच लिया।



बिहार के सबसे बड़े पद पर बैठा हुआ आदमी सरेआम ऐसी नीच हरकत कर रहा है। सोचिए- राज्य में महिलाएं कितनी सुरक्षित होंगी?



नीतीश कुमार… pic.twitter.com/2AO6czZfAA — Congress (@INCIndia) December 15, 2025

"A man holding the highest office in Bihar is openly indulging in such a vile act. Think about it, how safe will women be in the state?” the Congress added. The grand old party also demanded the resignation of the Bihar CM.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra president Abu Azmi also slammed Kumar. While speaking to IANS, Abu Azmi said that he is deeply saddened as a person of the Chief Minister’s calibre, who has served as CM multiple times and is a senior leader, behaved so disrespectfully towards a woman.

Calling it unacceptable, he added that "If a woman wears a burqa, it is her personal choice, and forcibly pulling it off with one’s hand sends a message that the lives of Muslims have no value and anyone can remove their burqa."

BJP Leaders Come In Support Of Kumar:

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh defended Kumar over the incident. "What's wrong when he did that?" Singh said while hitting back at reporters for their questions about the incident, reported News18. He further questioned reporters that if someone had come to take an appointment letter, why that woman should be scared of showing her face.

Meanwhile, Nishad Party leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad added fuel to the ongoing controversy by saying that what would have happened if the Bihar CM had "touched" the woman "somewhere else".

"So much controversy over touching of Veil. What if he had touched somewhere else?"



Listen to Sanjay Nishad, a cabinet minister in the UP Government and ally of the BJP reacting to Bihar CM pulling down veil of a woman. pic.twitter.com/0jVNj5scPF — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 16, 2025

"So much controversy over touching of the veil. What if he had touched somewhere else?" Nishad said. Notably, the Nishad Party is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.