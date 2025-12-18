 Opposition MPs Tear Copy Of New Rural Employment Bill 'VB - G Ram G' In Protest; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOpposition MPs Tear Copy Of New Rural Employment Bill 'VB - G Ram G' In Protest; Video

Opposition MPs Tear Copy Of New Rural Employment Bill 'VB - G Ram G' In Protest; Video

The Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed uproar during debate on the VB–G RAM G Bill replacing MGNREGA, with Opposition MPs tearing copies in protest. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the move, accusing Congress of misusing Gandhi’s legacy. The Bill promises 125 days of guaranteed rural employment.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha witnessed a high-octane drama during the debate on the “G Ram G” Bill, introduced to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGA), 2005. After the passage of the Bill 'Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), Opposition leaders tore copies of the Bill and reportedly threw the pieces towards Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Opposition is targeting the Centre for replacing the old rural employment Bill named after Mahatma Gandhi. Responding to Congress's allegations, Chouhan said, "Congress killed the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi when it accepted the partition of India; rejected his call for disbanding the party."

"Several shortcomings existed in MGNREGA; states spent more on labour and less on procuring material," he added.

Hitting out at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Union Agriculture Minister stated, "How much will they fool the country? Our sister Priyanka Gandhi was saying—just because they added the name 'Gandhi.' Even Gandhi’s legacy has been misused by Congress. She was asking under whose authority this name change is happening. It is not under the Modi government’s authority; the authority for naming lies with Congress."

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: December 18, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-602 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 18, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-602 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Missed Provident Fund Coverage? EPFO Gives Employers 6 Months To Fix Defaults
Missed Provident Fund Coverage? EPFO Gives Employers 6 Months To Fix Defaults
BSE Warns Investors Against Unauthorised Investment Tips Circulating On Social Media
BSE Warns Investors Against Unauthorised Investment Tips Circulating On Social Media
'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Sculptor Ram Sutar, Creator Of The Iconic Statue Of Unity
'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Sculptor Ram Sutar, Creator Of The Iconic Statue Of Unity

The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Union Minister on Monday. Several Opposition MPs, Including Priyanbka Gandhi, also staged protest at Parliamnent's Makar Dwar against the Bill.

The Bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for discussion. It will become law only after the President's nod.

Read Also
'Mahatma Gandhi Ji Lives In Our Hearts': Shivraj Chouhan Introduces New Rural Employment Bill In Lok...
article-image

As per the Centre, the new Bill aims at establishing a "rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047", by providing a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: Bank Cashier Steals Notes From Customer, Claims Bundle Had Fewer Notes In UP’s...

Caught On Camera: Bank Cashier Steals Notes From Customer, Claims Bundle Had Fewer Notes In UP’s...

'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Sculptor Ram Sutar, Creator Of The Iconic Statue Of Unity

'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Sculptor Ram Sutar, Creator Of The Iconic Statue Of Unity

'Heartbreaking': Viral Video Captures Wife's Desperate Plea As 34-Yr-Old Heart Attack Patient Dies...

'Heartbreaking': Viral Video Captures Wife's Desperate Plea As 34-Yr-Old Heart Attack Patient Dies...

Opposition MPs Tear Copy Of New Rural Employment Bill 'VB - G Ram G' In Protest; Video

Opposition MPs Tear Copy Of New Rural Employment Bill 'VB - G Ram G' In Protest; Video

'Saree Matches Kerala...': Rajeev Shukla & Shashi Tharoor's Banter Over IND vs SA T20 Cancellation...

'Saree Matches Kerala...': Rajeev Shukla & Shashi Tharoor's Banter Over IND vs SA T20 Cancellation...