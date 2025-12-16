 'Mahatma Gandhi Ji Lives In Our Hearts': Shivraj Chouhan Introduces New Rural Employment Bill In Lok Sabha Amid Uproar By Opposition - Latest Updates
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tabled the VB–G RAM-G Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha to replace MGNREGA, triggering strong Opposition protests. Critics objected to removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name. Chouhan said Gandhi’s ideals remain central to the Bill’s welfare goals. Congress and other Opposition MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested outside Parliament.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Shivraj Chouhan Introduces New Rural Employment Bill In Lok Sabha Amid Uproar By Opposition (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday (December 16) tabled the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM-G) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament amid strong protests by the Opposition. The Bill seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Opposition leaders objected to the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the existing law. While introducing the Bill in the Lower House, Chouhan said that Mahatma Gandhi is in everybody's hearts and the Bill will work for the welfare of the most downtrodden.

"Mahatma Gandhi ji lives in our hearts. It was the resolve of both Gandhi ji and Pandit Deendayal that the welfare of the most downtrodden should be the top priority. We believe in their principles and are running several poverty alleviation schemes based on them," the Union Minister said.

Countering the Congress's allegations that the new Bill is disrespectful to Mahatma Gandhi, Chouhan asked the grand old party whether that was disrespect to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru when the grand old party renamed the Jawahar Rozgar Yojana.

Opposition's Reaction:

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested against the VB–G RAM-G Bill, 2025. The protest was carried out outside Makar Dwar in Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra:

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the government on changing and removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural development scheme. "The truth is that in the garb of changing the name of the scheme, they (Central govt) want to scrap this scheme. Why do they want to change the name of this scheme? Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation," she said.

Shashi Tharoor:

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the VB–G RAM-G Bill, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the Bill an assault on the spirit and philosophical foundation of the rural employment programme.

CPI (M) MP V Sivadasan:

CPI (M) MP V Sivadasan said that the new Bill would adversely affect rural India. He urged the Opposition to fight against the new Bill.

Meanwhile, NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule urged the government to send the Bill to standing committee.

