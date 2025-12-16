 Bondi Beach Shooter Sajid Akram Is Hyderabad Native, His Son Australian Citizen: Telangana Police
Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
article-image

Telangana Police on Tuesday officially confirmed that Sajid Akram, one of the two accused in the deadly Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney, was originally from Hyderabad and had migrated to Australia in 1998. The clarification comes amid earlier media reports that had incorrectly identified Akram’s nationality as Pakistani.

According to a press note issued by Telangana Police, Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram carried out the attack during a public Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on December 14, killing 15 people and injuring dozens. Australian authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack, with preliminary findings suggesting that the father-son duo were inspired by ISIS ideology. One of the attackers was killed during the incident.

Police said Sajid Akram completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Hyderabad before moving to Australia nearly 27 years ago in search of employment. He later married Venera Grosso, a woman of European origin, and settled permanently in Australia. While Sajid continues to hold an Indian passport, his son Naveed and daughter were born in Australia and are Australian citizens.

Telangana Police noted that Akram had minimal contact with his family in Hyderabad after migrating and visited India only six times for personal reasons, including property matters and family visits. Relatives reportedly had no knowledge of any radical leanings or activities.

The police emphasised that Akram had no criminal or adverse record in Telangana and asserted that his radicalisation had no connection to India. Authorities urged the media and public to avoid speculation as investigations continue in Australia.

