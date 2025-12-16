Delhi Minister Manjinder Sirsa Apologises To People Over Poor Air Quality, Says 'Any Govt Cannot Eliminate Pollution In 9-10 Months'

Delhi Minister Manjinder Sirsa Apologises To People Over Poor Air Quality | X

New Delhi: Amid the deteriorating air quality across the National Capital Territory, Delhi's environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa apologised to the public. He assured the people of the Union territory that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is working hard to solve the air pollution issue.

The minister said Delhi's air quality remained better for nearly eight months this year compared to the same period last year. He acknowledged that pollution levels have worsened recently but claimed the situation is still better than last year due to sustained efforts by the present government since it came to power.

However, the Delhi minister said that it is not possible for any government to completely eradicate pollution in just 10 months.

"I want to apologize to the people of Delhi and say that it is impossible for any government to completely eliminate pollution in just nine-ten months. However, I want to assure Delhi residents that we have worked tirelessly to reduce the AQI every day compared to the Aam Aadmi Party government," Sirsa said at a press conference.

The Delhi minister blamed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the pollution. "This disease of pollution is given to us by the Aam Aadmi Party, and we are working to fix it," he stated.

The minister said that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in the national capital from Thursday. "After tomorrow, vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate will not be provided fuel," he said.

Highlighting government initiatives, Sirsa said daily actions are being taken to curb pollution, including reducing the height of garbage mountains by 15 metres and cleaning and reclaiming 45 acres of land. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also installed more than 2,000 pollution-monitoring plants so far.

Sirsa said the government has identified 13 pollution hotspots in the city, invited concerned agencies to address them, and claimed that AQI levels at these locations were lower this year than in the past decade, except the Covid period, calling it a significant achievement.

On Tuesday, Delhi's air quality improved, with an AQI of 377 as against 498 a day ago. The air quality in the city at 9 am was in the 'very poor' category. Over the past two days, Delhi witnessed worse conditions, with AQI readings crossing 400 at several locations, which falls in the 'severe' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.