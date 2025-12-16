 Fact Check: PIB Debunks Fake Letter Attributing Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Over Bondi Shooting Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFact Check: PIB Debunks Fake Letter Attributing Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Over Bondi Shooting Investigation

Fact Check: PIB Debunks Fake Letter Attributing Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Over Bondi Shooting Investigation

“A fabricated letter, falsely attributed to the Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, is being circulated on social media claiming official directions to the Indian High Commission in Australia to cooperate with Australian authorities in the ongoing investigation,” PIB said on X.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
PIB Debunks Fake Letter | PIB

New Delhi: A letter claiming to be from the Ministry of External Affairs, directing the Indian High Commission in Australia to extend full cooperation with the Australian government in the ongoing investigation into the Bondi Beach shootout that took place on Sunday, is going viral on social media. However, the PIB’s fact-checking unit has termed the letter fake.

“A fabricated letter, falsely attributed to the Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, is being circulated on social media claiming official directions to the Indian High Commission in Australia to cooperate with Australian authorities in the ongoing investigation,” PIB said on X.

PIB also confirmed that the MEA has issued no such letter and that the document is being circulated to push a misleading narrative.

Another video claiming to show New South Wales's (NSW) Premier Chris Minns confirming that Indian nationals were behind the Bondi Beach attack in Sydney and that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has pledged cooperation, is altered and fake.

FPJ Shorts
Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Appears Before HC Via VC, Says His Detention Stalling Constituency’s Works
Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Appears Before HC Via VC, Says His Detention Stalling Constituency’s Works
Who Is Prince Hussein Who Shared A Viral Moment With PM Modi: More About Jordan's Crown Prince & His Wife Princess Rajwa
Who Is Prince Hussein Who Shared A Viral Moment With PM Modi: More About Jordan's Crown Prince & His Wife Princess Rajwa
FIR Filed Against Shilpa Shetty's Restaurant Bastian In Bengaluru
FIR Filed Against Shilpa Shetty's Restaurant Bastian In Bengaluru
Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan Bought By Chennai Super Kings For Base Price Of ₹75 Lakhs; Prithvi Shaw Remains Unsold
Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan Bought By Chennai Super Kings For Base Price Of ₹75 Lakhs; Prithvi Shaw Remains Unsold
Read Also
Fact Check: AI VIDEO Shows FM Nirmala Sitharaman Promoting Investment Scheme Promising ₹5,000 Per...
article-image

Meanwhile, Telangana Police on Tuesday officially confirmed that Sajid Akram, one of the two accused in the deadly Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney, was originally from Hyderabad and had migrated to Australia in 1998.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Appears Before HC Via VC, Says His Detention Stalling Constituency’s...

Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Appears Before HC Via VC, Says His Detention Stalling Constituency’s...

21 Dead As Dense Fog Causes Multiple Road Accidents In Uttar Pradesh

21 Dead As Dense Fog Causes Multiple Road Accidents In Uttar Pradesh

'Kahin Aur Chhoo Dete Toh...': UP Minister Sanjay Nishad Defends Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Hijab...

'Kahin Aur Chhoo Dete Toh...': UP Minister Sanjay Nishad Defends Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Hijab...

Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? KKR Sign Pappu Yadav's Son In IPL 2026 Auction

Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? KKR Sign Pappu Yadav's Son In IPL 2026 Auction

Fact Check: PIB Debunks Fake Letter Attributing Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Over Bondi Shooting...

Fact Check: PIB Debunks Fake Letter Attributing Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Over Bondi Shooting...