 Yamuna Expressway Horror: 75-Year-Old Trapped In Bus Makes Last Call To Daughter Before Dying In Blaze
Yamuna Expressway Horror: 75-Year-Old Trapped In Bus Makes Last Call To Daughter Before Dying In Blaze

Updated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
article-image

A horrific road accident amid dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway claimed multiple lives, leaving families devastated and searching for their loved ones. Among the victims was 75-year-old Jai Prakash Verma, a resident of Rawatpur in Kanpur Nagar, who made a desperate final phone call to his daughter moments after the crash.

Verma, a painter by profession, was travelling to Delhi in a Shatabdi AC sleeper bus on Monday night. At around 4.25 am on Tuesday, he called his daughter Manisha, saying the bus had met with an accident and that he was badly trapped inside. He pleaded with her to save him before the call abruptly disconnected, plunging the family into panic.

Manisha rushed to Mathura, where she later learnt through social media about a major accident. Despite checking the list of injured at the district hospital and approaching the district magistrate, her father’s name was not found. Police later informed the family that several passengers had been burnt alive and only charred remains were recovered, which were kept at the mortuary for DNA identification.

The accident occurred near milestone 127 in the Baldev police station area while the bus was travelling from Agra to Noida.

