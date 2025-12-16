'Aisa Desh Hai Mera': PM Narendra Modi Welcomed With Bollywood Song In Ethiopia - VIDEO

PM Narendra Modi Welcomed With Bollywood Song | YT/@Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday, landing in Addis Ababa, where he was welcomed with the Bollywood song “Aisa Desh Hai Mera.” Ethiopian Prime Minister Nobel Peace Prize-winner Abiy Ahmed Ali was also present to receive him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Ethiopia and is visiting the East African nation for the first time, was personally received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at Addis Ababa airport. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed drove him to his hotel and made an unscheduled stop at the Science Museum and Friendship Park.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also meet members of the Indian diaspora and address a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament. This is the first visit to Ethiopia by an Indian Prime Minister since 2011. Prime Minister Modi is set to hold detailed talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali covering all aspects of bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit follows the conclusion of the first leg of his tour in Jordan, where he was personally bid farewell by Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II.