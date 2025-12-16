Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? KKR Sign Pappu Yadav's Son In IPL 2026 Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated the auction with their big spending on players like Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana. Among their big splash, the three-time champions also signed little known Sarthak Ranjan for 30 Lakh. Sarthak is the the son of politician Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav.

Ranjan was snapped up for his base price of 30 lakh when his name came up in the IPL 2026 Auction. The 29-year-old will play for Kolkata Knight Riders. Sarthak features for Delhi in domestic cricket.

While he has featured sporadically across formats for Delhi, the 29-year-old made a massive impression in the Delhi Premier League 2025. The 29-year-old finished the tournament as the second highest run-getter. Sarthak scored 449 runs in 9 innings, hitting 21 sixes. He averaged 56.12 with a strike rate of 146.73.