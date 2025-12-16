Tata Group Felicitates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Winning Team |

Following their landmark victory at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, the Indian Women’s Cricket Team was formally felicitated by Tata Motors in recognition of their outstanding achievement. At a ceremony held at the Bombay House on 16th December 2025, the company announced a special gesture of appreciation under which each member of the world cup winning squad will be awarded a Tata Sierra, the recently unveiled model positioned as an icon reimagined.

The event was attended by senior leadership from the Tata Group, including Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Their presence underscored the Group’s commitment to celebrating excellence and supporting Indian sport.

Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. commented, “Every child knew where they were when the world changed for them in July 1983. One of those children who watched the men’s cricket team’s success became one of the world’s great batsmen, and he dominated every kind of bowler for over two decades. Eventually, he won a world cup of his own, and it was only then that the bat finally left Sachin Tendulkar’s hands.

In the year 2025, on the 2nd of November, a date a new generation of children will always remember, the women’s team finally did what their faithful followers knew they were capable of. The World cup was finally theirs. They had played with joy and passion, and made their opponents work for every wicket and every run. Nothing was gifted, and nothing was taken for granted. And so, even when rival teams put up huge scores, they could never be sure if it was enough. It is these moments—aside from the ultimate victory itself—that delighted us all. The culture of excellence that runs in this team has come together over years of trying, of experimenting, of disappointment, of success.

Their victory will reverberate through the choices of our youth. Some will take from this the importance of persisting. Some will imagine the roar of a stadium’s approval, and heroics, and ultimate victories. Some will notice how each victory had a different player behind it, how each player had a role in India’s campaign. The nation, and especially our younger generations, learned the importance of dreaming big, and collectively felt the result of years of hard work. This women’s team, the next generation will surely say, gave them something to aim for—it gave them a memory of utter happiness, and a dream of one day surpassing it.

Today, I’m delighted that Tata Motors will give our champion cricketers and their support staff a gift of Tata Sierra in recognition of their efforts. I wish them well as they prepare for their next challenge.”

As part of the initiative, Tata Motors confirmed that players will have the flexibility to select the Sierra variant that aligns with their individual preferences. The announcement reflects the company’s intent to honour the team’s contribution to Indian cricket through a meaningful and personalized recognition, while reinforcing its association with achievement, aspiration, and national pride.

