Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan Bought By Chennai Super Kings For Base Price Of ₹75 Lakhs; Prithvi Shaw Remains Unsold

Mumbai, December 16: Mumbai-based cricketer Sarfaraz Khan has been bought for the base price of Rs 75 lakhs by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the later part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. However, another Mumbai-based cricketer Prithvi Shaw remained unsold.

Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw were placed in the first set of players at the base price of Rs 75 lakhs. Earlier, they failed to find any buyers, however, they were placed for auction in the later part of the auction.

Sarfaraz Khan got lucky this time and CSK made the bid to buy him at the base price and no one showed interest to take the bid further and Sarfaraz Khan was sold to CSK for the base price only.

Immediately after Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw was also placed for auction, however, he failed to find any buyers for himself again and remained unsold in the auction.

Now, Sarfaraz Khan will be seen in the yellow jersey in the 19th edition of IPL. Sarfaraz Khan had played an action-packed innings hours before the auction began during the Mumbai Vs Rajasthan clash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025.

Sarfaraz scored 73 runs off just 22 deliveries and celebrated his half-century with push-ups in the middle of the wicket. He was in the headlines for his fitness recently as he managed to lose around 17 kgs.

A total of 369 players have entered the IPL auction pool for the upcoming season, with 10 franchises competing to fill 77 available slots across their squads.

Among the headline deals, Cameron Green was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive ₹25.2 crore, while Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana joined KKR for ₹18 crore, marking a heavy spending spree by the franchise at the IPL 2026 auction.