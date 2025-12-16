J&K CM Omar Abdullah Announces To Support Delhi Capitals In IPL 2026; Here's Why

X

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar was sold for ₹8.40 crore at the Indian Premier League 2026 mini auction on Tuesday. Starting at a base price of ₹30 lakh and was sold to the Delhi Capitals.

Congratulating him on being sold to an IPL franchise for the first time, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Dar and announced that he will be supporting Delhi Capitals.

Taking to X, the J&K Chief Minister said, "Congratulations to Auqib Nabi Dar for this amazing achievement. We are all very proud of him & I’m pleased that his hard work has been rewarded. Now we wait for the season to start so we can celebrate Auqib’s successes. Speaking for myself, I’m now a @DelhiCapitals supporter & can’t wait to cheer them on from the sidelines."

Mistakes Fan Account To Be Auqib Nabi Dar

A fan account of Dar responded to Abdullah’s post, which he mistakenly believed to be the cricketer himself. In response, the CM said, "Thank you for replying. I’m sorry I didn’t tag you, I couldn’t find your X handle. Best of luck for the coming season. I’m looking forward to watching all your matches."

Bidding War For Auqib

During the auction, Auqib triggered a massive bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad later joined the fray, but he was sold to DC.

Who Is Auqib Nabi Dar?

Auqib Dar also known as Auqib Nabi is a Jammu & Kashmir pace bowler. The 29-year-old has been a star performer in the domestic circuit and was rewarded for his performances at the IPL 2026 Auction Table. The J&K star earned a whopping ₹8.40 Crore Deal from the Delhi Capitals.