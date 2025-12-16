 Who is Auqib Dar? J&K All-Rounder Bags Whopping ₹8.40 Crore Deal At IPL 2026 Auction
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho is Auqib Dar? J&K All-Rounder Bags Whopping ₹8.40 Crore Deal At IPL 2026 Auction

Who is Auqib Dar? J&K All-Rounder Bags Whopping ₹8.40 Crore Deal At IPL 2026 Auction

Auqib Dar also known as Auqib Nabi is a Jammu & Kashmir pace bowler. The 29-year-old has been a star performer in the domestic circuit and was rewarded for his performances at the IPL 2026 Auction Table. The J&K star earned a whopping ₹8.40 Crore Deal from the Delhi Capitals.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

Auqib Dar also known as Auqib Nabi is a Jammu & Kashmir pace bowler. The 29-year-old has been a star performer in the domestic circuit and was rewarded for his performances at the IPL 2026 Auction Table. The J&K star earned a whopping ₹8.40 Crore Deal from the Delhi Capitals.

Auqib Nabi is a long standing performer in the domestic circuit. He has had a breakout 2025 season, picking up 15 wickets in the ongoing SMAT 2025. The 29-year-old was the only seamer among the top-five wicket-takers in the first half of the season in the Ranji Trophy as well.

In his most recent T20 game, Nabi smashed a stunning 32 off 21 balls batting lower down the order. He then proceeded to take 3/19 in his four overs, against a line up including Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer and Aniket Verma - all IPL regulars.

Nabi had listed himself at a base price of ₹30 Lakh but the franchises soon expressed their interest. Delhi Capitals who lost Mohit Sharma to retirement, swooped in, breaking the bank to get the pace bowling all-rounder on board. He is the most expensive player from Jammu & Kashmir, and in the top 10 for most expensive uncapped players in IPL Auction history.

FPJ Shorts
Yashoda Healthcare, Fusion CX, Orient Cables, 4 Others Get Sebi's Approval For IPOs
Yashoda Healthcare, Fusion CX, Orient Cables, 4 Others Get Sebi's Approval For IPOs
Navi Mumbai: Elderly Woman Found In Miserable Condition Claims To Be Late Cricketer Salim Durrani’s Wife: ‘I Owned Airline Company In Dubai’; VIRAL VIDEO
Navi Mumbai: Elderly Woman Found In Miserable Condition Claims To Be Late Cricketer Salim Durrani’s Wife: ‘I Owned Airline Company In Dubai’; VIRAL VIDEO
Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference 2025: MoUs Signed To Accelerate Gir Somnath’s Industrial Growth
Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference 2025: MoUs Signed To Accelerate Gir Somnath’s Industrial Growth
CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Steps To Download
CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Steps To Download
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2026 Auction: After Prashant Veer, Chennai Super Kings Splurge ₹14.20 Crore On Kartik Sharma

IPL 2026 Auction: After Prashant Veer, Chennai Super Kings Splurge ₹14.20 Crore On Kartik Sharma

IPL 2026 Auction: Chennai Super Kings Find Jadeja Replacement, Splash RECORD ₹14.20 Crore On...

IPL 2026 Auction: Chennai Super Kings Find Jadeja Replacement, Splash RECORD ₹14.20 Crore On...

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan And Prithvi Shaw Remain Unsold During IPL 2026 Auction In Abu Dhabi

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan And Prithvi Shaw Remain Unsold During IPL 2026 Auction In Abu Dhabi

Who is Auqib Dar? J&K All-Rounder Bags Whopping ₹8.40 Crore Deal At IPL 2026 Auction

Who is Auqib Dar? J&K All-Rounder Bags Whopping ₹8.40 Crore Deal At IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction: From Cameron Green To Liam Livingstone, List Of All Sold And Unsold Players

IPL 2026 Auction: From Cameron Green To Liam Livingstone, List Of All Sold And Unsold Players