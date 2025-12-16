Who is Auqib Dar? J&K All-Rounder Bags Whopping ₹8.40 Crore Deal At IPL 2026 Auction

Auqib Dar also known as Auqib Nabi is a Jammu & Kashmir pace bowler. The 29-year-old has been a star performer in the domestic circuit and was rewarded for his performances at the IPL 2026 Auction Table. The J&K star earned a whopping ₹8.40 Crore Deal from the Delhi Capitals.

Auqib Nabi is a long standing performer in the domestic circuit. He has had a breakout 2025 season, picking up 15 wickets in the ongoing SMAT 2025. The 29-year-old was the only seamer among the top-five wicket-takers in the first half of the season in the Ranji Trophy as well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his most recent T20 game, Nabi smashed a stunning 32 off 21 balls batting lower down the order. He then proceeded to take 3/19 in his four overs, against a line up including Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer and Aniket Verma - all IPL regulars.

Nabi had listed himself at a base price of ₹30 Lakh but the franchises soon expressed their interest. Delhi Capitals who lost Mohit Sharma to retirement, swooped in, breaking the bank to get the pace bowling all-rounder on board. He is the most expensive player from Jammu & Kashmir, and in the top 10 for most expensive uncapped players in IPL Auction history.