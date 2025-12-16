 'See You Soon, Ami KKR..': Cameron Green Reacts After Record ₹25.20 Crore KKR Deal At IPL 2026 Auction
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Cameron Green celebrates his ton. | (Credits: Twitter)

"Hey KKR fans, it's Cam Green here. I'm so excited to be part of Kolkata for this year's IPL, to get down to the Eden Gardens, get used to the atmosphere and hope it's a great year for us. So, see you soon. Ami KKR," Green said in a video posted by the franchise.

Franchises showed strong interest as soon as Green’s name came up, with multiple teams engaging in an intense contest before KKR emerged victorious. Known for his explosive batting, ability to clear boundaries with ease, and effectiveness as a seam-bowling all-rounder, Green’s skill set made him one of the most sought-after players in the auction. His calm temperament and experience at the international level further boosted his demand.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, the signing is seen as a major statement of intent ahead of the new season. Green is expected to add significant balance to the squad, offering flexibility in both the batting order and bowling combinations. His presence strengthens KKR’s middle order while also providing a reliable pace option, especially on pitches that assist fast bowlers.

article-image

Cameron Green has already proven his worth in previous IPL seasons and international tournaments, delivering match-winning performances with both bat and ball. His ability to adapt to different roles makes him a valuable asset in pressure situations, something KKR will be keen to capitalize on as they aim for another title push.

