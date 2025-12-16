Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw Sold To His Old Franchise Delhi Capitals For ₹75 Lakh During IPL 2026 Auction In Abu Dhabi

Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw Sold To His Old Franchise Delhi Capitals ₹75 lakh During IPL 2026 Auction In Abu Dhabi | X

Mumbai, December 16: Mumbai-based cricketer and former Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been proved lucky in his third auction attempt during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Prithvi Shaw was brought for auction twice and he remained unsold for both times as no team showed interest in adding him to their squad.

However, the third attempt proved to be lucky for him as his former team Delhi Capitals came to his rescue and bought him at the base price of Rs 75 lakhs. Delhi Capitals also shared the update on their social media account and said, "Welcome back, Prithvi Shaw!!!"

Delhi Capitals also said, "BACK TO ROAR IN BLUE & RED Prithvi Shaw is ours again!"

Prithvi Shaw has played around 79 matches for Delhi Capitals and has scored 1,892 runs for the franchise at an average of 23.94 and had a good strike rate of above 147.

However, he was not a part of the IPL in the 2025 season as he was dropped from Delhi Capitals after dismal performance in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the IPLD. He managed to score only 304 runs in 16 games in which he represented Delhi Capitals.

However, Delhi Capitals came to the rescue of their opener and bought him at a time when no team was showing interest in keeping him in their side. Prithvi Shaw has been surrounded by controversies lately which became the reason for him being dropped from the squad, beside his poor performance.

Speaking over alleged molestation case against him, Prithvi said that the social media influencer Sapna Gill's plea was frivolous and it has been filed with the intention to malign his image and for publicity, as per reports from PTI.

He also claimed in his written reply to the court that she was playing the "womanhood card" to settle "personal vendetta" over the case related to the brawl at a pub which happened in 2023.