IPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians Ignite Meme Fest With ₹2.40 Crore Bid For Cameron Green

Mumbai Indians ignited a meme fest on social media following their actions at the IPL 2026 Auction table. Entering with the smallest budget on the day, Mumbai comically bid up until ₹2.40 Crore from their purse of ₹2.75 Crore for Cameron Green. The Australian was eventually sold for a record ₹25.20 Crore, 10 times more than MI's bid.

Green was expected to be the biggest purchase of the IPL Auction and it transpired as expected. Mumbai Indians were never in the fray but made headlines with the first time to put up a bid for the Australian all-rounder. MI followed it up with another cheeky bid, drawing smiles from across the auction room in Abu Dhabi. Green has previously featured for MI, before being traded to RCB ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Following MI's exit, Rajasthan Royals stepped into the bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders. Chennai Super Kings entered later to stretch the amount beyond the ₹25 crore mark.