 IPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians Ignite Meme Fest With ₹2.40 Crore Bid For Cameron Green
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians Ignite Meme Fest With ₹2.40 Crore Bid For Cameron Green

IPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians Ignite Meme Fest With ₹2.40 Crore Bid For Cameron Green

Mumbai Indians ignited a meme fest on social media following their actions at the IPL 2026 Auction table. Entering with the smallest budget on the day, Mumbai comically bid up until ₹2.40 Crore from their purse of ₹2.75 Crore for Cameron Green. The Australian was eventually sold for a record ₹25.20 Crore, 10 times more than MI's bid.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Indians ignited a meme fest on social media following their actions at the IPL 2026 Auction table. Entering with the smallest budget on the day, Mumbai comically bid up until ₹2.40 Crore from their purse of ₹2.75 Crore for Cameron Green. The Australian was eventually sold for a record ₹25.20 Crore, 10 times more than MI's bid.

Green was expected to be the biggest purchase of the IPL Auction and it transpired as expected. Mumbai Indians were never in the fray but made headlines with the first time to put up a bid for the Australian all-rounder. MI followed it up with another cheeky bid, drawing smiles from across the auction room in Abu Dhabi. Green has previously featured for MI, before being traded to RCB ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Following MI's exit, Rajasthan Royals stepped into the bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders. Chennai Super Kings entered later to stretch the amount beyond the ₹25 crore mark.

Read Also
Most Expensive Players In IPL Auction: Cameron Green 3rd Most Expensive After ₹25.20 Crore...
article-image

FPJ Shorts
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding War
IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding War
Vedanta Demerger Gets Mumbai NCLT Nod, What This Big Decision Means Next?
Vedanta Demerger Gets Mumbai NCLT Nod, What This Big Decision Means Next?
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players

IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players

IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding...

IPL 2026 Auction: ₹16.75 Crore Loss! Venkatesh Iyer Moves To RCB For ₹7 Crore After KKR Bidding...

Abhigyan Kundu Creates History With Stunning Double Century As India U19s Post 408 Against Malaysia

Abhigyan Kundu Creates History With Stunning Double Century As India U19s Post 408 Against Malaysia

IPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians Ignite Meme Fest With ₹2.40 Crore Bid For Cameron Green

IPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians Ignite Meme Fest With ₹2.40 Crore Bid For Cameron Green

IPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Top 3 Players From Madhya Pradesh Who Could Go Big

IPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Top 3 Players From Madhya Pradesh Who Could Go Big