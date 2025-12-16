 IPL 2026 Auction: Chennai Super Kings Find Jadeja Replacement, Splash RECORD ₹14.20 Crore On Prashant Veer

Chennai Super Kings made Prashant Veer the most expensive uncapped player in the history of IPL Auctions with their ₹14.20 Crore purchase on Tuesday. The 20-year-old is a left-arm spin bowling all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh who has shown with his exploits in the domestic circuit. With Ravindra Jadeja traded, Veer will be expected to fill the shoes of the legendary all-rounder.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 05:11 PM IST


Veer was expected to be hotly pursued by CSK following the departure of Ravindra Jadeja in their trade to sign Sanju Samson. The 20-year-old had attended the franchise trials and went ahead to smash the uncapped record.

Veer slots in as a lower order finisher a role CSK desperately needed to fill after the departure of Jadeja. He also joins Noor Ahmed to strengthen their spin core without tipping the balance of the squad.

Most expensive uncapped players in IPL Auction history

1) Prashant Veer: Chennai Super Kings - ₹14.2 crore - 2025

2) Kartik Sharma: Chennai Super Kings - ₹14.2 crore - 2025

3) Avesh Khan: Lucknow Super Giants - ₹10 crore - 2022

4) Krishnappa Gowtham: Chennai Super Kings - ₹9.25 crore - 2021

5) Shahrukh Khan: Punjab Kings - ₹9 crore - 2022

6) Rahul Tewatia: Gujarat Titans - ₹9 crore - 2022

7) Krunal Pandya: Mumbai Indians - ₹8.8 crore - 2018

8) Auqib Nabi: Delhi Capitals - ₹8.40 crore - 2025

9) Varun Chakravarthy: Kings XI Punjab - ₹8.40 crore - 2019

