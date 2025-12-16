IPL 2026 Auction: After Prashant Veer, Chennai Super Kings Splurge ₹14.20 Crore On Kartik Sharma

Chennai Super Kings have hedged their bets on two youngsters in the IPL 2026 Auction. With the second highest purse on the auction, CSK smashed the record for the most expensive uncapped player twice, spending ₹14.20 Crore each on Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma. The latter is a keeper batter, having impressed with his hitting skills in domestic cricket.

In his short career, Kartik Sharma has developed a reputation for being a fearless hitter. Sharma has only played 7 matches in T20s, but has already hit two half-centuries. His strike-rate in those matches is a eye-catching 164.75. He has 17 sixes in those innings, making him a perfect fit for the modern T20 style of batting.

Sharma reportedly attended several closed door trials with IPL franchises last season, but did not find a taker. Now, he is banging on that selection door with his performances in the Ranji Trophy. The 19-year-old bats in the middle order and would take up a finisher role, making him a rare role player.

Most expensive uncapped players in IPL Auction history

1) Prashant Veer: Chennai Super Kings - ₹14.2 crore - 2025

2) Kartik Sharma: Chennai Super Kings - ₹14.2 crore - 2025

3) Avesh Khan: Lucknow Super Giants - ₹10 crore - 2022

4) Krishnappa Gowtham: Chennai Super Kings - ₹9.25 crore - 2021

5) Shahrukh Khan: Punjab Kings - ₹9 crore - 2022

6) Rahul Tewatia: Gujarat Titans - ₹9 crore - 2022

7) Krunal Pandya: Mumbai Indians - ₹8.8 crore - 2018

8) Auqib Nabi: Delhi Capitals - ₹8.40 crore - 2025

9) Varun Chakravarthy: Kings XI Punjab - ₹8.40 crore - 2019