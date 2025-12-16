Most Expensive Players In IPL Auction: Cameron Green 3rd Most Expensive After ₹25.20 Crore Windfall, Rishabh Pant Remains Top

Cameron Green bagged a whopping ₹25.20 crore contract on his return to the IPL auction table. The Australian all-rounder was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders who shelled out for their record purchase. It is the most expensive foreign signing in the league history, breaking Mitchell Starc's record.

The highest paid player in an IPL auction is Lucknow Super Giants' acquisition of Rishabh Pant last year for ₹27 crore. The highest paid overseas star was Mitchell Starc, with KKR splurging ₹24.75 crore ahead of the 2024 season. Green's acquisition now is the highest for an overseas player. In fact, Kolkata Knight Riders boast 3 of the top 5 most expensive squad additions in IPL auction history.

Most Expensive Players in IPL Auction

Rishabh Pant: ₹27.00 Crore (LSG, IPL 2025)

Shreyas Iyer: ₹26.75 Crore (PBKS, IPL 2025)

Cameron Green: ₹25.20 Crore (KKR, IPL 2026)

Mitchell Starc: ₹24.75 Crore (KKR, IPL 2024)

Venkatesh Iyer: ₹23.75 Crore (KKR, IPL 2025)

Pat Cummins: ₹20.50 Crore (SRH, IPL 2024)

Sam Curran: ₹18.50 Crore (PBKS, IPL 2023)