Indian Cricket Team Watches Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar In Lucknow Ahead Of Their Match With South Africa - Watch Video

Indian Cricket Team Watches Dhurandhar | Instagram

Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town, and from actors to filmmakers to politicians, everyone is watching the film. So, our Indian cricket team also took out some time from their busy schedule and decided to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer in Lucknow ahead of their match with South Africa.

Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma and others enjoyed the film at Lucknow's Phoenix Palassio mall multiplex on Monday night. Check out the video below...

Full Audi Booked For Indian Cricket Team

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a full audi was booked for the cricketers. Sanjeev Sarin, the regional director of the mall, told HT, “We had booked the entire Audi No 10 for them as it’s about our star players, and we have so many protocols to abide by for their safety and comfort. So, it was just the players and the support staff who watched this particular show. It was a delight to host the champion team in Lucknow. The total strength of the contingent was 40 members."

Well, let's hope that the Indian cricket team enjoyed the movie.

India Vs South Africa Match

The India vs South Africa match is going to take place on December 17, 2025, at Lucknow's Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. It is going to be a T20 match.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, in 11 days, has collected Rs. 381.25 crore. In 12 days, it will enter the Rs. 400 crore, which is amazing. The film is a blockbuster at the box office.

But, now everyone is keen to know whether it will beat Chhaava's lifetime collection and become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The Vicky Kaushal starrer had minted Rs. 585.7 crore.

Meanwhile. Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and the part 2 is slated to release in March next year, during Eid.