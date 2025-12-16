 Indian Cricket Team Watches Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar In Lucknow Ahead Of Their Match With South Africa - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIndian Cricket Team Watches Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar In Lucknow Ahead Of Their Match With South Africa - Watch Video

Indian Cricket Team Watches Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar In Lucknow Ahead Of Their Match With South Africa - Watch Video

The Indian cricket team took out some time from their busy schedule and decided to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar in Lucknow ahead of their match with South Africa. Their video from the theatre has gone viral on social media.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Indian Cricket Team Watches Dhurandhar | Instagram

Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town, and from actors to filmmakers to politicians, everyone is watching the film. So, our Indian cricket team also took out some time from their busy schedule and decided to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer in Lucknow ahead of their match with South Africa.

Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma and others enjoyed the film at Lucknow's Phoenix Palassio mall multiplex on Monday night. Check out the video below...

Full Audi Booked For Indian Cricket Team

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a full audi was booked for the cricketers. Sanjeev Sarin, the regional director of the mall, told HT, “We had booked the entire Audi No 10 for them as it’s about our star players, and we have so many protocols to abide by for their safety and comfort. So, it was just the players and the support staff who watched this particular show. It was a delight to host the champion team in Lucknow. The total strength of the contingent was 40 members."

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: What Is The Candidate Spending Limit Set By SEC; Details Inside
BMC Elections 2026: What Is The Candidate Spending Limit Set By SEC; Details Inside
French Court Orders PSG To Pay Around ₹636 Crore To Kylian Mbappe In Unpaid Salary And Bonuses: Reports
French Court Orders PSG To Pay Around ₹636 Crore To Kylian Mbappe In Unpaid Salary And Bonuses: Reports
Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025 Declared For District Churu At police.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025 Declared For District Churu At police.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
IPL 2026 Auction: Who Is Kartik Sharma? Chennai Super Kings Smash Auction Record After Ashwin Praises Youngster
IPL 2026 Auction: Who Is Kartik Sharma? Chennai Super Kings Smash Auction Record After Ashwin Praises Youngster

Well, let's hope that the Indian cricket team enjoyed the movie.

Read Also
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Drop On 2nd Monday, Earns...
article-image

India Vs South Africa Match

The India vs South Africa match is going to take place on December 17, 2025, at Lucknow's Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. It is going to be a T20 match.

Read Also
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹...
article-image

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, in 11 days, has collected Rs. 381.25 crore. In 12 days, it will enter the Rs. 400 crore, which is amazing. The film is a blockbuster at the box office.

But, now everyone is keen to know whether it will beat Chhaava's lifetime collection and become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The Vicky Kaushal starrer had minted Rs. 585.7 crore.

Meanwhile. Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and the part 2 is slated to release in March next year, during Eid.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Cricket Team Watches Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar In Lucknow Ahead Of Their Match With South...

Indian Cricket Team Watches Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar In Lucknow Ahead Of Their Match With South...

'Only Naagin Fans Can Get This': Arjun Bijlani & Mouni Roy Reunite At Christmas Celebration, ArNi...

'Only Naagin Fans Can Get This': Arjun Bijlani & Mouni Roy Reunite At Christmas Celebration, ArNi...

Pharma OTT Release Date Locked: Nivin Pauly’s Medical Thriller Drops On This Date | Details Inside

Pharma OTT Release Date Locked: Nivin Pauly’s Medical Thriller Drops On This Date | Details Inside

Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's...

Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹...