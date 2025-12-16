Pharma OTT Release Date Locked: Nivin Pauly’s Medical Thriller Drops On This Date | Details Inside

Pharma OTT Release Date Locked | JioHotstar

Navin Pauly is gearing up for one of the most significant shifts in his career as he is all set to step into the world of long-format story with Pharma. A medical drama thriller series that marks his official web-series debut. The series features Nivin Pauly and Rajit Kapur in lead roles. Pharma had its premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India on November 27, 2024.

Pharma: Streaming details

The anticipated Malayalam series is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from December 19, 2025. The streaming platform shared the picture of the series on X and wrote, "Meet Veena Nandakumar as Nanda in #HotstarSpecials Pharma. Streaming from December 19, exclusively on JioHotstar."

Pharma storyline

The story, inspired by real-life incidents, centres on a man named KP Vinod (played by Nivin Pauly). The medical thriller follows a middle-class medical representative as he uncovers and combats entrenched corruption in the pharmaceutical industry. It is based on themes of unethical practices and corruption within the pharmaceutical industry.

Cast and characters

The series features Nivin Pauly as K P Vinod, a medical representative; Nikhil Ramachandran; Binu Pappu; Muthumani; Veena Nandakumar; Shruti Ramachandran; Rajit Kapur; and Narain, among others. It is written and directed by P. R. Arun. Jake Bejoy has composed the music of the series. Krishnan Sethukumar has produced the series under the banner of Movie Mill. Abhinandan Ramanujam has done the cinematography.

FAQs:

Pharma will be available on which platform?

Pharma, the Malayalam series, will be streaming on JioHotstar, starting from December 19, 2025.

Is the Pharama series based on a true story?

Yes, the series is inspired by real-life incidents.

Who plays the lead role in Pharma?

Nivin Pauly and Rajit Kapur play the lead role in the series.