 Pharma OTT Release Date Locked: Nivin Pauly’s Medical Thriller Drops On This Date | Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPharma OTT Release Date Locked: Nivin Pauly’s Medical Thriller Drops On This Date | Details Inside

Pharma OTT Release Date Locked: Nivin Pauly’s Medical Thriller Drops On This Date | Details Inside

The medical thriller follows a middle-class medical representative as he uncovers and combats entrenched corruption in the pharmaceutical industry. It is based on themes of unethical practices and corruption within the pharmaceutical industry.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Pharma OTT Release Date Locked | JioHotstar

Navin Pauly is gearing up for one of the most significant shifts in his career as he is all set to step into the world of long-format story with Pharma. A medical drama thriller series that marks his official web-series debut. The series features Nivin Pauly and Rajit Kapur in lead roles. Pharma had its premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India on November 27, 2024.

Pharma: Streaming details

The anticipated Malayalam series is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from December 19, 2025. The streaming platform shared the picture of the series on X and wrote, "Meet Veena Nandakumar as Nanda in #HotstarSpecials Pharma. Streaming from December 19, exclusively on JioHotstar."

Pharma storyline

FPJ Shorts
Realme Introduces Master Design To Number Series With Naoto Fukasawa
Realme Introduces Master Design To Number Series With Naoto Fukasawa
Navi Mumbai: Elderly Woman Found In Miserable Condition Claims To Be Late Cricketer Salim Durrani’s Wife: ‘I Owned Airline Company In Dubai’; VIRAL VIDEO
Navi Mumbai: Elderly Woman Found In Miserable Condition Claims To Be Late Cricketer Salim Durrani’s Wife: ‘I Owned Airline Company In Dubai’; VIRAL VIDEO
Frontier Technologies Could Add $1.1 Trillion To India’s Manufacturing GDP by 2047: Report
Frontier Technologies Could Add $1.1 Trillion To India’s Manufacturing GDP by 2047: Report
Humrahe Khair Conference 2025: Interfaith Leaders Unite In Thane To Drive Collective Action Against Poverty
Humrahe Khair Conference 2025: Interfaith Leaders Unite In Thane To Drive Collective Action Against Poverty

The story, inspired by real-life incidents, centres on a man named KP Vinod (played by Nivin Pauly). The medical thriller follows a middle-class medical representative as he uncovers and combats entrenched corruption in the pharmaceutical industry. It is based on themes of unethical practices and corruption within the pharmaceutical industry.

Cast and characters

The series features Nivin Pauly as K P Vinod, a medical representative; Nikhil Ramachandran; Binu Pappu; Muthumani; Veena Nandakumar; Shruti Ramachandran; Rajit Kapur; and Narain, among others. It is written and directed by P. R. Arun. Jake Bejoy has composed the music of the series. Krishnan Sethukumar has produced the series under the banner of Movie Mill. Abhinandan Ramanujam has done the cinematography.

Read Also
Vijay Diwas 2025: Must-Watch These Patriotic Films To Celebrate Victory Day On OTT Platforms
article-image

FAQs:

Pharma will be available on which platform?

Pharma, the Malayalam series, will be streaming on JioHotstar, starting from December 19, 2025.

Is the Pharama series based on a true story?

Yes, the series is inspired by real-life incidents.

Who plays the lead role in Pharma?

Nivin Pauly and Rajit Kapur play the lead role in the series.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pharma OTT Release Date Locked: Nivin Pauly’s Medical Thriller Drops On This Date | Details Inside

Pharma OTT Release Date Locked: Nivin Pauly’s Medical Thriller Drops On This Date | Details Inside

Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's...

Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is All Set To Enter ₹...

'Bitterness Would Still Linger': Shilpa Shinde Talks About 'Miscommunication' With Makers As She...

'Bitterness Would Still Linger': Shilpa Shinde Talks About 'Miscommunication' With Makers As She...

Sonakshi Sinha DELETES Post Slamming Air India Over 6-Hour Flight Delay: 'Absolutely Hate You, Do...

Sonakshi Sinha DELETES Post Slamming Air India Over 6-Hour Flight Delay: 'Absolutely Hate You, Do...