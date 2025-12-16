Tanya Mittal Gwalior House: Address, Inside Photos & Other Details Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Abode

Tanya Mittal | Instagram

A video of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has gone viral on social media, showing her entering her home in Gwalior. Following the clip’s widespread circulation, many viewers began speculating that her claims about her family's wealth might indeed be true.

Tanya Mittal House Address

As per Magic Bricks, the exact address of Tanya Mittal's Gwalior house is- 3rd floor, above Canara Bank office, Patel Nagar, Gwalior.

Tanya Mittal House Details

As per the reports, Tanya has a personal corner in her house. She has a personal study and creative corner. The living room has contemporary paintings, sculptures, and eye-catchy decor pieces.

Her room has brown furniture with beige and white paint on the wall. Is there a lift in Tanya's house? In the videos she uploaded there wasn't any lift seen inside the house. However, Tanya claims that there is a lift in the kitchen cabinet that takes the food down.

Tanya's house is said to be a three-storey building. According to reports, a portion of the property is rented out to a bank, while the remaining part serves as her family’s residence. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact location of the house.

Tanya recently shared a video in which she is seen entering her house, with several cars lined up at the entrance. She is later seen hugging a man who is reportedly her father. In the emotional clip, Tanya is heard saying, "Maine aapka naam nahi liya kyunki sab mera mazak udate… (sic)," as she breaks down in tears.

Tanya Mittal Net Worth

As per News18, Tanya reportedly earns around Rs. 6 Lakh per month. The majority of her earning comes from business, endorsements and collaborations. As per the reports, Tanya's net worth is reported to be around Rs. 2 crore.