 ‘We Were Running For Our Lives’: Aneet Padda (FPJ Exclusive)
Aneet Padda’s time on Saiyaara wasn’t just another film schedule… it was a mix of weather surprises, personal firsts and plenty of laughs.

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
article-image

Aneet Padda has been revisiting her entire Saiyaara experience as the film heads for its world television premiere on December 20, 2025 at 8 pm on Sony MAX.

The actress, who grew up in Amritsar before making her mark in Bollywood with this Yash Raj Films romance, says one of her favourite memories from the shoot came from way up north in Manali. “I saw snow for the first time in Manali and I was very excited,” she shares.

While shooting for the song Tum Ho Toh with Ahaan Panday, the rising heat made even the basics tricky. “The sand was so hot that our feet were burning, and even though the crew kept pouring cold water, it would disappear within seconds,” she recounts. Things got tougher during a drone shot where she had to run across the beach. “I tripped and fell, and the heat was intense. Ahaan picked me up and we continued,” she recalls, laughing as she adds, “I joke that even though the shot looks like we’re happily running, we were actually running for our lives!!!”

article-image

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara became an instant crowd favourite, thanks to its emotional screenplay, riveting performances and a soundtrack for the ages. The music album comprised songs composed by Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Shubhanshu Kesharwani, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara and The Rish (Rishabh Kant), while the lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil, Mithoon, Rishabh Kant and Raj Shekhar. Interestingly, the lead pair did not give any interviews before the film released, as Suri wanted the audience to experience the pair for the first time on screen.

