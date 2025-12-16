 Kannada Television Actress Chaitra R Allegedly Abducted Over Child Custody Dispute In Bengaluru
The complaint alleges Harshvardhan gave Rs 20,000 upfront to an accomplice named Kaushik, who reportedly brought Chaitra to the Mysuru Road Metro Station around 8 am with another individual's help. She was then allegedly forced into a vehicle and transported through NICE Road and Bidadi.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image

Kannada television actress Chaitra R, was reportedly abducted by her estranged husband in Bengaluru, allegedly in an attempt to gain custody of their young child. The incident came to light after her relatives alerted the authorities, prompting a police inquiry.

In her complaint to the police, Chaitra’s sister, Leela R, stated that the couple married in 2023 but had been living separately for the past seven to eight months following domestic disputes. Chaitra had moved into a rented house on Magadi Road with their infant, while Harshvardhan was residing in Hassan. During this period, Chaitra continued working in television serials.

On December 7, Chaitra notified relatives she was heading to Mysuru for work-related filming. Authorities believe this may have been orchestrated. The complaint alleges Harshvardhan gave Rs 20,000 upfront to an accomplice named Kaushik, who reportedly brought Chaitra to the Mysuru Road Metro Station around 8 am with another individual's help. She was then allegedly forced into a vehicle and transported through NICE Road and Bidadi.

Around 10:30 am, Chaitra apparently succeeded in contacting her friend Girish, who quickly notified her relatives. Later that day, Harshvardhan allegedly phoned Chaitra's mother Siddamma, acknowledging the abduction and insisting the child be delivered to a designated spot for Chaitra's freedom. He subsequently reached out to another family member, requesting they bring the child to Arsikere with assurances of safe release.

article-image

Relatives, who had been in different locations including Tiptur and Bengaluru, gathered together and contacted law enforcement. Authorities have opened a case following the complaint and are conducting an investigation.

Officials noted that the suspect, Harshvardhan, operates Vardhan Enterprises and works in film production. Subsequent steps will be determined by investigative outcomes.

