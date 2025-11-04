 Kannada TV Actress Sexually Harassed Online, Man Sends Obscene Texts, Videos & Photos Of Private Parts; Arrested
Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
The photo of the man who allegedly sexually harassed a Kannada actress | X

Bengaluru: A Kannada and Telugu TV actor from Bengaluru was allegedly sexually harassed online by an unknown man for the past three months. The 41-year-old actor filed a police complaint alleging the accused sent her obscene messages and videos through social media.

According to reports, three months ago, the actor received a friend request on Facebook by a user named 'Naveenz'. The actor told the police that after she did not accept the request, the accused started sending vulgar messages through Messenger.

Copy Of The FIR:

The man also sent images of private parts to the actor, reported NDTV. When the actor blocked him, the man reportedly created fake accounts and kept sending her explicit photos and videos.

As per the report, the actor met the accused near Nandan Palace in Nagarabhavi on November 1 at around 11.30 am and confronted him to stop the harassment. However, he did not stop the harassment.

The actor then approached the police. A complaint was filed at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station. The accused, identified as Naveen K Mon, was arrested, reported NDTV. He reported work as worked as a delivery manager at a global technology recruitment agency in the city. The accused is reportedly a native of Kerala.

It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in the city. Recently, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a man when she was walking her pet on Saturday morning. A man in his 30s reportedly called her 'madam'. When the woman turned, the man allegedly started masturbating in front of her. After receiving a complaint, the police launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

