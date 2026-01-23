Cold Wave In North India: Heavy Rain & Snowfall Is Predicted In These Regions; IMD Issues Red Alert

Weather Update |

Delhi: North India is currently experiencing a severe cold wave due to the active Western Disturbance, which has hit the region. Many regions, including Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, received light rainfall on Friday, January 23, 2026. Many regions of Jammu & Kashmir have received rainfall and heavy snowfall on Friday, which has intensified the cold in the region.

Realised Heavy Rainfall over Met-Subdivisions during past 24 hours till 0830 Hrs IST of Today- 23rd January, 2026



Heavy Rainfall has been recorded at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir.



For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/wV5bB4nhOG#HailstormAlert #WeatherUpdate… pic.twitter.com/ekTJi6UJ3v — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 23, 2026

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave and fog warnings across numerous parts of India, including Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The drop in temperatures is accompanied by dense fog, which is significantly impacting visibility and transportation across many regions.

Heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir, which received major snowfall on Friday morning, is likely to receive more rainfall in the upcoming days, as per the weather agency. IMD Srinagar said back-to-back western disturbances are expected to affect the region’s weather for nearly a week. Snowfall to intensify further in the Kashmir Valley and Pir Panjal regions. High-altitude areas like Zojila Pass, Gulmarg, and parts of Kupwara could receive two to three feet of snowfall. This dense fog and snowfall could reduce visibility across several regions, which created challenges for daily commuters, especially for those relying on road and rail travel.

बहु मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी



मुख्यबिंदु:



(i) स्पष्ट रूप से चिह्नित निम्न दबाव क्षेत्र के कारण, पश्चिमी हिमालय क्षेत्र में हल्की से मध्यम व्यापक वर्षा/हिमपात और कुछ स्थानों पर भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है; उत्तर-पश्चिमी भारत के मैदानी इलाकों में भी आज, 23 जनवरी, 2026 को… pic.twitter.com/M5dm96bpd4 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 23, 2026

Red alert in Jammu & Kashmir- IMD issues advisory

IMD has issued a red alert in Jammu& Kashmir as the snowfall increases in the region and is likely to intensify further in the upcoming days due to the weather disturbance. The weather department, police, and district administrations in snow-affected regions issued advisories and helpline numbers, urging people to remain cautious while travelling to higher reaches. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety guidelines provided by the IMD. With continuous updates expected, staying vigilant will be key in navigating this severe weather situation.

Snowfall expected to aid water resources

Meteorologists believe the fresh rainfall and snowfall will help recharge groundwater levels and hydel project reservoirs, improve power generation, revive natural springs, and reduce atmospheric pollution by settling dust particles.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Rain lashes parts of the city amidst the cold wave and chilly weather. pic.twitter.com/yfXvVsQaMS — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026

Cold wave in other regions of India

A severe cold wave continues to affect several parts of North India, bringing temperatures below normal. The weather department said that Jharkhand, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh are also likely to experience icy winds blowing from the Himalayas, resulting in chilly mornings and sharp nighttime drops.