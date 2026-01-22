 Srinagar Weather Update: IMD Issues Snowfall Alert In Numerous Region; Cold Wave To Intensify Further
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSrinagar Weather Update: IMD Issues Snowfall Alert In Numerous Region; Cold Wave To Intensify Further

Srinagar Weather Update: IMD Issues Snowfall Alert In Numerous Region; Cold Wave To Intensify Further

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around -1 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather department said that weather conditions in Srinagar and other parts of the Union Territory are set to deteriorate as snowfall is likely to occur as a fresh weather disturbance is likely to affect the regions.

Sunanda Singh Sunil KumarUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Srinagar Weather Update |

Srinagar: Clear skies over the past several days have brought relief to the residents in the UT. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that due to the impact of the weather disturbance, snowfall activities are likely to occur in various parts of Jammu & Kashmir, and more snowfall will intensify cold wave conditions. Keep on reading to know more about the weather, temperatures, humidity, and more.

Jammu & Kashmir today's weather

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around -1 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather department said that weather conditions in Srinagar and other parts of the Union Territory are set to deteriorate as snowfall is likely to occur as a fresh weather disturbance is likely to affect the regions. Plains and mountains in the Kashmir region may receive snowfall ranging between five and six inches.

Snowfall is expected in these regions

FPJ Shorts
Srinagar Weather Update: IMD Issues Snowfall Alert In Numerous Region; Cold Wave To Intensify Further
Srinagar Weather Update: IMD Issues Snowfall Alert In Numerous Region; Cold Wave To Intensify Further
Bajaj Consumer Care Stock Hits Upper Circuit, Strong Q3 Profit Jump Lifts Investor Confidence
Bajaj Consumer Care Stock Hits Upper Circuit, Strong Q3 Profit Jump Lifts Investor Confidence
WEF Davos 2026: From Innovation City In Mumbai To ₹14.5 Lakh Crore Deals, Devendra Fadnavis' Mega Maharashtra Development Plan
WEF Davos 2026: From Innovation City In Mumbai To ₹14.5 Lakh Crore Deals, Devendra Fadnavis' Mega Maharashtra Development Plan
South Indian Cities Drive Housing Sales Growth: Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai Post 15% Rise To 1.33 Lakh Units In 2025
South Indian Cities Drive Housing Sales Growth: Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai Post 15% Rise To 1.33 Lakh Units In 2025

According to the weather department, a powerful Western Disturbance has become active over northwest India today, which is likely to change the weather system across the entire region. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy snowfall and dense fog from Thursday, January 22, 2026. The maximum impact of this Western Disturbance is likely to be seen in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh as snowfall activity intensifies in the Himalayan region.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh January 22, 2026, Weather Update: Intense Cold, Fog & Light Rain Likely From January...
article-image

IMD advisory

As this cold wave stretches across North India, it underlines the importance of preparedness against extreme weather conditions. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety guidelines provided by the IMD. With continuous updates expected, staying vigilant will be key in navigating this severe weather situation. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops from frost damage, particularly in vulnerable agricultural belts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Srinagar Weather Update: IMD Issues Snowfall Alert In Numerous Region; Cold Wave To Intensify...
Srinagar Weather Update: IMD Issues Snowfall Alert In Numerous Region; Cold Wave To Intensify...
'Isse Bhagwan Khush Honge?': Viral Video Showing Man Pouring Litres Of Milk As 'Doodh Abhishek' In...
'Isse Bhagwan Khush Honge?': Viral Video Showing Man Pouring Litres Of Milk As 'Doodh Abhishek' In...
Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS Officer Who Was Shunted Out Of National Capital Over Dog-Walking Row, Appointed...
Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS Officer Who Was Shunted Out Of National Capital Over Dog-Walking Row, Appointed...
'Baccha Hai, Khilona Nahi': Noida Influencer Performs Luxury Car Stunts With Child On Roof - Watch...
'Baccha Hai, Khilona Nahi': Noida Influencer Performs Luxury Car Stunts With Child On Roof - Watch...
India Becomes Second-Largest Overseas Market For US Travel, Visits Surge 40% Since 2019
India Becomes Second-Largest Overseas Market For US Travel, Visits Surge 40% Since 2019