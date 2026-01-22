Srinagar Weather Update: IMD Issues Snowfall Alert In Numerous Region; Cold Wave To Intensify Further

Srinagar Weather Update |

Srinagar: Clear skies over the past several days have brought relief to the residents in the UT. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that due to the impact of the weather disturbance, snowfall activities are likely to occur in various parts of Jammu & Kashmir, and more snowfall will intensify cold wave conditions. Keep on reading to know more about the weather, temperatures, humidity, and more.

Jammu & Kashmir today's weather

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around -1 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather department said that weather conditions in Srinagar and other parts of the Union Territory are set to deteriorate as snowfall is likely to occur as a fresh weather disturbance is likely to affect the regions. Plains and mountains in the Kashmir region may receive snowfall ranging between five and six inches.

Snowfall is expected in these regions

According to the weather department, a powerful Western Disturbance has become active over northwest India today, which is likely to change the weather system across the entire region. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy snowfall and dense fog from Thursday, January 22, 2026. The maximum impact of this Western Disturbance is likely to be seen in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh as snowfall activity intensifies in the Himalayan region.

IMD advisory

As this cold wave stretches across North India, it underlines the importance of preparedness against extreme weather conditions. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety guidelines provided by the IMD. With continuous updates expected, staying vigilant will be key in navigating this severe weather situation. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops from frost damage, particularly in vulnerable agricultural belts.