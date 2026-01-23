Woman Arrested In Delhi For Using Fake Foreign Embassy Number Plates To Access High-Security Areas

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly using forged foreign embassy number plates on her car to move freely across high-security areas of the national capital.

Acting on secret input, a team of the Anti-Extortion & Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) laid a trap and intercepted the woman in Vasant Vihar on January 15 while she was driving an Innova bearing a fake diplomatic registration plate. She initially claimed the vehicle was attached to an embassy but failed to produce any supporting documents.

During the search, police recovered another forged number plate resembling that of a foreign embassy, along with the vehicle, a mobile phone and sales-related documents.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that she had forged the plates to avoid police checks and gain easy access to sensitive diplomatic and high-security areas of New Delhi.

Police said the woman is a resident of Assam, currently living in Guwahati. She claims to be the All India Secretary of a political party and also told investigators that she had worked as a consultant at a foreign embassy in 2023–24, earning Rs 1.5 lakh per month. She further claimed to be working as a consultant for foreign students, particularly from African countries, at a university in Meghalaya.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been remanded to six days of police custody.

Investigators are now analysing her mobile phone, call records and contacts. Police said the case is being probed from all angles and further arrests may be made if evidence so warrants.