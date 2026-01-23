 Woman Arrested In Delhi For Using Fake Foreign Embassy Number Plates To Access High-Security Areas
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWoman Arrested In Delhi For Using Fake Foreign Embassy Number Plates To Access High-Security Areas

Woman Arrested In Delhi For Using Fake Foreign Embassy Number Plates To Access High-Security Areas

Delhi Police arrested a 45-year-old woman in Vasant Vihar for using forged foreign embassy number plates on her car to access high-security areas. Fake plates, documents and a phone were seized. She admitted forging the plates to evade checks. The accused is in police custody and investigation is ongoing.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
article-image

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly using forged foreign embassy number plates on her car to move freely across high-security areas of the national capital.

Acting on secret input, a team of the Anti-Extortion & Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) laid a trap and intercepted the woman in Vasant Vihar on January 15 while she was driving an Innova bearing a fake diplomatic registration plate. She initially claimed the vehicle was attached to an embassy but failed to produce any supporting documents.

During the search, police recovered another forged number plate resembling that of a foreign embassy, along with the vehicle, a mobile phone and sales-related documents.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that she had forged the plates to avoid police checks and gain easy access to sensitive diplomatic and high-security areas of New Delhi.

FPJ Shorts
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended Till January 29; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended Till January 29; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption In Mumbai And Thane Areas Due To Pipeline Shifting And Repair Works
BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption In Mumbai And Thane Areas Due To Pipeline Shifting And Repair Works
No Tail To Tell Episode 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This K-Drama
No Tail To Tell Episode 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This K-Drama
‘Thane Is Saffron & Will Remain So’: Maharashtra's Dy CM Eknath Shinde Hits Back At AIMIM After Sahar Sheikh's ‘Green Mumbra’ Remark
‘Thane Is Saffron & Will Remain So’: Maharashtra's Dy CM Eknath Shinde Hits Back At AIMIM After Sahar Sheikh's ‘Green Mumbra’ Remark
Read Also
Auto Driver Abducts Rapido Rider For 'Not Using Yellow-Colour Number Plate'; Viral Video Sparks...
article-image

Police said the woman is a resident of Assam, currently living in Guwahati. She claims to be the All India Secretary of a political party and also told investigators that she had worked as a consultant at a foreign embassy in 2023–24, earning Rs 1.5 lakh per month. She further claimed to be working as a consultant for foreign students, particularly from African countries, at a university in Meghalaya.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been remanded to six days of police custody.

Investigators are now analysing her mobile phone, call records and contacts. Police said the case is being probed from all angles and further arrests may be made if evidence so warrants.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Kuch Sharam Karo': Woman's Bikini Dance Video In Manali's Snowfall Goes Viral; Sparks Debate On...
'Kuch Sharam Karo': Woman's Bikini Dance Video In Manali's Snowfall Goes Viral; Sparks Debate On...
Woman Arrested In Delhi For Using Fake Foreign Embassy Number Plates To Access High-Security Areas
Woman Arrested In Delhi For Using Fake Foreign Embassy Number Plates To Access High-Security Areas
Biker Falls Into Open Well In Lucknow While Following Google Maps En Route To Delhi; Rescued By...
Biker Falls Into Open Well In Lucknow While Following Google Maps En Route To Delhi; Rescued By...
Cold Wave In North India: Heavy Rain & Snowfall Is Predicted In These Regions; IMD Issues Red Alert
Cold Wave In North India: Heavy Rain & Snowfall Is Predicted In These Regions; IMD Issues Red Alert
Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day
Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day