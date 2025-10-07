Auto Driver Abducts Rapido Rider For 'Not Using Yellow-Colour Number Plate'; Viral Video Sparks Divided Opinions | X @karnatakaportf

Ever since the government authorised the official use of bike taxis in India, various disputes have erupted in local sectors over rules and regulations. A viral video from Bengaluru's Namma Metro Station, where an auto driver allegedly stopped and confronted a Rapido bike rider for not using a yellow number plate on his bike. He records a video of the bike rider, who further defended himself that there has not been any official regulation about putting yellow number plates on bike taxis.

In the viral clip, an auto driver can be seen recording a video and confronting a Rapido driver, carrying a passenger along with him. The auto driver asked him why he was using a white-coloured number plate rather than the legal, yellow-coloured one as per the laws regarding commercial usage of vehicles. The youth first asked him to step out of his way, and later, defended himself, putting on an argument that there was no official regulation yet.

WATCH VIDEO:

A heated argument broke out between an auto driver and a Rapido bike taxi rider near a Namma Metro station in Bengaluru over the use of white and yellow number plates.The auto driver accused the rider of using a private number plate for commercial purposes, while the Rapido rider… pic.twitter.com/juS7ocSJJF — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) October 6, 2025

The video was posted by @karnatakaportf on X. The caption of the video reads, "A heated argument broke out between an auto driver and a Rapido bike taxi rider near a Namma Metro station in Bengaluru over the use of white and yellow number plates. The auto driver accused the rider of using a private number plate for commercial purposes, while the Rapido rider defended himself ."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "The auto driver is not wrong here, Ola, uber & Rapido who are offering 2 wheeler taxi should ensure that their drivers have yellow no. plates before they onboard them. Also the police should make sure that these 2 wheeler taxis have yellow no. Plates."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One user commented, "But no one of them use meter for auto fares. They will tell 200 for only 2 Km rides. Most of them are goons."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While one user commented, "are auto guys allowed to take the law into their own hands ? Apart from over charging, rash driving, fighting/arguing, breaking rules, parking where they want,talking & watching on mobile phone now this is also allowed ? What is your dept doing ?"