'Calm In Chaos': SpiceJet Shares Cryptic Post Amid IndiGo Flight Disruptions; Netizens Slam Rising Ticket Fares | X @Spicejet

As the flight-cancellation crisis at IndiGo stretches into its sixth day, hundreds of passengers across India remain stranded, while airfares have surged dangerously high with other airlines. Amidst the chaos, SpiceJet posted a cryptic video on social media showing a smooth flight landing with the caption “Calm in the chaos!”, a clear dig at IndiGo’s meltdown that has left thousands of passengers scrambling.

The crisis began when new safety regulations issued by the DGCA came into effect on November 1, 2025. Under revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), pilots must now observe longer rest periods and face stricter limits on night flights.

While meant to curb pilot fatigue, the updated norms placed significant strain on scheduling. IndiGo, which commands more than 60 percent of India’s domestic air travel market, failed to adjust staffing in time. The result was a cascade of cancellations: over a thousand flights were scrapped in the first four days alone.

On Thursday and Friday, the airline cancelled hundreds of flights across major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Travelers were left stranded at terminals, luggage piled up, and many missed important events, from weddings to work commitments. Some even ended up paying exorbitant prices for journeys.

In response, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo’s top management, demanding an explanation for the operational collapse. The regulator has also granted temporary relief by relaxing certain duty-time provisions until February 10, 2026, in hopes of stabilising flight operations.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet’s online post struck a chord with many who slammed IndiGo’s handling of the crisis and the sudden spike in alternate ticket prices. For now, travellers remain wary, and the industry waits to see if IndiGo can truly bounce back before the holiday travel rush peaks.