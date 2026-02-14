 Indian Techie Shares Glimpses Of Valentine's Day Celebration At Google Ananta In NYC - Video
Google’s Ananta campus in Bengaluru celebrated Valentine’s Day with vibrant red and pink décor, festive treats, and team bonding activities. A viral Instagram video showed employees enjoying pani puri, drinks, and ice creams in a lively cafeteria setup. The modern, sustainability-focused campus reflects Google’s innovation-driven culture and growing trend of creating engaging workplaces

Ameesha SUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
article-image

Valentine’s Day brought a splash of red and pink to Google’s Bengaluru-based Ananta campus, transforming the workplace into a lively and heartwarming space. From themed decor to festive treats, the office embraced the spirit of the day with energy and enthusiasm, offering employees a cheerful break from their routine schedules.

A video shared by Diksha Aggarwal on Instagram captured the vibrant scenes inside the campus, quickly drawing attention online. The clip offered a peek into how the tech giant blended celebration with workplace culture.

Festive decor and food galore

The campus cafeteria became the centerpiece of the celebration. Decked out in Valentine’s-themed decorations, the space buzzed with employees enjoying a variety of treats. Popular Indian snacks like pani puri were served alongside refreshing beverages and ice creams, creating a fun, fair-like atmosphere within the corporate setting.

The thoughtfully curated spread wasn’t just about indulgence. It encouraged team bonding, casual conversations, and shared laughter, a reminder that workplace culture can thrive when companies prioritise employee engagement. Moments like these help foster collaboration and build stronger interpersonal connections among teams.

Google Ananta

Beyond the festive scenes, the Ananta campus itself continues to attract attention in both the technology and architectural communities. Designed as a future-ready workspace, the building reflects Google’s long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and employee wellness.

article-image

The word “Ananta,” derived from Sanskrit, translates to “infinite” or “limitless.” The name symbolizes the company’s belief in the boundless potential of technology to positively impact lives. This philosophy is reflected not only in its products but also in the environment it creates for its workforce.

The campus features a flowing architectural design that is visually striking yet highly functional. Its structure allows abundant natural light to filter into workspaces, offers expansive views, and creates a comfortable, open atmosphere. Such design elements are known to enhance productivity, creativity, and overall well-being.

